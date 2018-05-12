Home»Sport»Soccer

Leo Cullen: ‘I’m glad we’re not playing Munster because it is very red out there’

Saturday, May 12, 2018

By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen took another look around the San Mames Stadium ahead of today’s Champions Cup final showdown with Racing 92 and experienced the uncomfortable feeling of a stadium decked out in red.

Leo Cullen in Bilbao ahead of the Champions Cup final against Racing 92

I came over here last week to look at the stadium and it is an amazing place,” Cullen said, before adding: “I’m glad we’re not playing Munster because it is very red out there.

Yet there are considerable parallels between the squad Cullen will send out into the San Mames today and the Athletic Bilbao team that calls this 53,289-capacity arena home.

Athletic have a rich history in Spanish football, winning La Liga eight times, most recently in 1983-84, and is owned and operated by members who have maintained a selection philosophy of Cantera, playing only players it considers as Basque or Basque heritage.

Leinster have reached today’s final drawing on mostly home-grown players themselves, their matchday squad of 23 featuring 20 Irish internationals, 17 of whom were born in the province.

Cullen said he saw today’s meeting with Parisian side Racing as a contest between two clubs with very different approaches to player recruitment.

“What Racing have built in the last seven, eight or nine years and what they have done in bringing in an expensive bunch of players … we have to do things slightly differently in Leinster where we produce guys from within, mainly.

We bring in a couple of key signings from overseas so it is a clash of styles in how you assemble a squad.

“The players are pretty excited being out there today. They understand some of the traditions with the club as well.

“Very similar to ourselves in that we base a lot of things on homegrown players.

“It is a fantastic setting so hopefully, we will get a good crowd of supporters to the city today and tomorrow.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

LeinsterChampions Cup finalRacing 92

Related Articles

Sexton kicking distractions to touch

Stars in their eyes: Leinster’s quest for history

Geordan Murphy: ‘When people saw the shades they thought I was being a prima donna’

Life in spotlight sits uneasily with Donnacha Ryan

More in this Section

Who will be basking in glory in Bilbao?

Isa Nacewa and Jordan Larmour: A winger with a glorious past, and a winger with a bright future

Stars in their eyes: Leinster’s quest for history

Sexton kicking distractions to touch


Breaking Stories

Webb Simpson ties course record as Rory McIlroy misses cut at Sawgrass

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 09, 2018

    • 1
    • 12
    • 23
    • 32
    • 36
    • 40
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »