Leo Cullen believes Felipe Contepomi will inspire Leinster’s next generation

Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

Leinster boss Leo Cullen believes his former team-mate Felipe Contepomi will help the European champions create more homegrown heroes.

The former Argentina international out-half is returning to the province where he played for six seasons between 2003 and 2009, replacing the departing Girvan Dempsey as backs coach.

Dempsey will join Bath this summer, and Leinster have moved swiftly to appoint the mercurial out-half who made 116 appearances for the province, scoring 1,225 points — a club record that lasted until last season, when Johnny Sexton surpassed that tally.

In his time with the province, Contepomi won a Celtic League title [2008] and a Heineken Cup title [2009] before leaving for Toulon.

“Felipe was a great character in the dressing room, and he still speaks incredibly passionately about Leinster, he wants to add value as best he can,” said Cullen.

“We’ve a lot of guys who come through the system here, from clubs and schools into the sub academy and academy, you’re producing from within so much so every now and again it’s nice to have an outside perspective come in — Felipe gives us that.”

Since retiring from play, Contepomi, who won 87 caps for Argentina, has coached with Jaguares Super Rugby side and was head coach of the Argentina XV side.

“I spent much of my playing career at Leinster and now I’ll be back in Dublin to join a great staff and work with great players. All this is a huge motivation and it will be a great experience to continue growing as a coach.”


