Leinster MFC round-up: Wicklow shock Dubs in minor clash

Wicklow delivered the shock result of the round in last night’s series of games in the Leinster MFC, as goals from Kevin Quinn and Eoin Darcy gave them a 2-6 to 0-8 win over Dublin at Parnell Park.

Quinn and Darcy’s strikes bookended the first half, giving them a 2-4 to 0-4 interval lead, and a magnificent late point from Jack Fleming Foran was enough to kill off a late Dublin surge and put them in pole position in advance of next week’s games.

Jason Sherlock’s side still have plenty to play for however as Wicklow will play an unbeaten Meath team in the final round, and a slip up there will mean that Dublin just need to beat Westmeath to get into the semi-finals.

David Bell fired in a late goal for the Royal County to break Offaly hearts at Navan, as a 1-13 to 1-12 win wrapped up their semi-final slot with a game still to play. Bell (1-5) and Luke Mitchell (0-5) led the way for Meath. Offaly felt victory was in their grasp after Mikey Cunningham’s goal on 50 minutes and a second yellow card for Cian McBride

Westmeath are bottom of the group with four defeats on the spin after goals from Ryan Walsh and Craig Shevlin helped Louth to come from seven points behind to record a 3-11 to 2-11 win in Mullingar.

Kildare produced their best performance of the competition so far to crush Laois 5-10 to 1-6 at St. Conleth’s Park, leapfrogging to the top of group two. Aaron Kennedy, Drew Costello, Nick Jackman and Tom Browne (2) got the goals for the Lilywhites, who have three wins from three.

Laois now need Kildare to maintain that form in the final round clash with Longford, as Laois have completed their four-match programme and have just a one-point lead over the North Leinster county. Seven points from Cian Dooner and a Darragh O’Connell goal gave Longford a 1-9 to 0-8 win over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park in last night’s other game.