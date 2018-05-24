Leinster MFC round-up: Meath get the better of Dublin

Meath registered their second successive victory in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship following their Group 1 1-13 to 2-8 win over Dublin at Páirc Tailteann last night.

The visitors made the brighter start with dual player Liam Dunne and Conor Hennessy kicking early scores and Dunne’s hurling team-mate Luke Swan put further daylight between the teams when netting in the 8th minute.

However, the hosts, who won last year’s inaugural U17 provincial championship, gradually found their collective feet thanks to a brace of points from Luke Mitchell and a Bryan McCormack effort.

Dublin ended a barren period of 14 minutes when Sean Foran pointed in the 22nd minute .

Mitchell added his third point of the half in the 28th minute and after Luke Kelly levelled matters soon after, they landed a decisive blow as McCormack fired home in injury time to leave the hosts 1-7 to 1-4 ahead at the interval.

That momentum was maintained upon the restart as Kelly and David Bell enhanced Meath’s dominance and although Conor Murray replied for Dublin, Mitchell was on hand to restore Meath’s six-point lead.

Bua iontach ag @MeathGAA#Meath minors and supporters savour victory against #Dublin in the @gaaleinster championship 📺 Highlights Mon @20.00 @SportTG4 @MeathGAAjuv pic.twitter.com/Bc5QrLSD7a — GAA 2018 (@GAA_2018_TG4) May 23, 2018

The visitors were handed a lifeline when Swan scored his second goal approaching the three-quarter mark but Dublin failed to build on that score and although they reduced their deficit to two points following scores from Enda Cashman and Malachy Codd, Matthew Costello kicked an insurance point for Meath in the 60th minute.

Elsewhere in Group 1, Offaly enjoyed a 1-12 to 1-9 win over Westmeath in O’Connor Park with Aaron Kellaghan’s 4th minute goal setting them on the road to victory.

In Ardee, goals from Eoin Darcy, Johnny Keogh, Matthew Ging and Kevin Quinn helped Wicklow share the spoils with Louth on a 5-12 to 6-9 scoreline.

In what was the highest scoring game of the evening @ElectricIreland @louthgaa 6.09 @wicklowgaa 5.12 well done both teams — Leinster GAA (@gaaleinster) May 23, 2018

In Netwatch Cullen Park, Kildare got the better of Carlow by 1-13 to 0-2 in their Group 2 clash.

Jack Smyth kicked four points to augment further scores from Páidi Behan, Muiris Curtin and Alex Beirne as Kildare enjoyed a 0-8 to 0-1 interval lead.

Curtin added two more points upon the restart as the Lilies finished with a flourish thanks to Aaron Kennedy’s 60th minute goal.

The remaining fixture saw Laois repel a late Wexford comeback, holding on to a 0-11 to 2-3 victory in Innovate Wexford Park.