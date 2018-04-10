Home»Sport»Soccer

Lehane: You can only admire resilient Cats

Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Michael Moynihan

Cork star Conor Lehane has paid tribute to NHL winners Kilkenny, pinpointing their “resilience” as one of the keys to their success.

L-R: Conor Lehane, Midleton, Brian Murray, Bishopstown, Lorcan O'Neill, Kanturk, Stephen Young, Newtownshandrum. Pic: Jim Coughlan

Speaking at the launch of the Cork senior hurling championship last night, the Midleton clubman said of the Cats: “I admire them hugely, I always have.

"You’d hear people say they were sick of seeing them win All-Irelands or whatever, but I wouldn’t agree. You’d never begrudge or fault a team that deserves a win.

“Their attitude, you’d have to admire it.

“You’d love to put one over on them if you could, but the way they hold themselves, the way they perform... you’d have to admire that. It’s unreal.

“It’s their resilience, probably, more than anything else you’d admire. Regardless of what happens they’ll keep going.

“It might be down to experience — they’ve been in every situation you could possibly have in a match, and probably a few times.

“They know not to panic, they know how to keep the head — and, if things are going well, to drive it on.

“They seem well able to keep that mental side of things right, to be able to perform, and it works for them.

They’re winning titles and players have come and gone, finished their careers, fellas are out injured — but the way it’s built into them they keep it going. They always perform, I know people are probably fond of saying ‘they’re gone’ — when we won in the league people were saying that, but that doesn’t affect them.

Lehane’s Cork teammate Seamus Harnedy, of last year’s Cork SHC winners Imokilly, echoed Lehane’s words: “On any given day against Kilkenny you know what’s coming, their number one is work rate, their desire to win back the ball is absolutely second to none.

“It’s something other counties are always trying to emulate, and that’s up to us, it’s something to emulate.

“We’ve reached that level a couple of times, but we just have to do it more consistently.

“It’s the most competitive inter-county scene I can remember for a few years — there’s definitely seven or eight teams that can challenge for top honours this year.

“Kilkenny being so strong is good for hurling — they were never gone away, really, but they’re back as strong as ever now.

“You could see that by the strength of their team last Sunday.

“They’ll be around for a long time yet, but so are quite a few other sides.”



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CorkConor LehaneSenior hurling championship

Related Articles

Plans to tackle Little Island gridlock

Morgan hits out at lack of Cork centre of excellence

Funding gap still plagues stalled Cork event centre

Priest admits sexual assaults

More in this Section

So much for the theory Kilkenny are in transition

Five league lessons: Suddenly Kilkenny’s inside line has a formidable look about it

Brian Cody: 'It doesn’t ever concern me what anyone’s opinion is about Kilkenny'

Michael Ryan left disappointed after ‘good contest’


Breaking Stories

McCoist and Strachan: Police will decide fate of final Old Firm clash

Harry Kane awaits Premier League decision as Spurs appeal winner against Stoke

Finuge GAA 'greatly heartened' by support for stricken players who received serious injuries

Van Graan gives injury update on Cronin, Sweetnam and Zebo

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 07, 2018

    • 4
    • 18
    • 30
    • 35
    • 40
    • 45
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »