Leahy’s late show for Bohs stuns Rovers

Darragh Leahy scored a dramatic late, late winner as Bohemians came from behind to deservedly win a riveting Dublin derby at Tallaght Stadium, beating arch-rivals Shamrock Rovers for the second time this season.

With the clock in the ninth minute of added time, fellow teenager Danny Grant’s low cross found its way to Leahy at the far post where the left-back, who turns 20 on Sunday, shot to the net.

The result ended Rovers unbeaten eight-match run in Dublin 24 as Bohemians registered only their second win of the season since beating Hoops on the opening night.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley kept faith with goalkeeper Kevin Horgan despite stinging criticism of him following last week’s 2-1 defeat in Dundalk.

And Bradley’s faith was repaid just four minutes in as a more youthful Bohemians might have snatched the lead.

Winger Grant ran Ally Gilchrist down the right to get in behind with the well-positioned Horgan’s vital touch with his right foot directing the shot off target.

Rovers responded with Sean Kavanagh’s forceful drive straight at Shane Supple before Ian Morris executed a sublime tackle to take the ball off the toe of Dan Carr from Graham Burke’s cross.

But it was Horgan who had to excel again at the other end on 13 minutes, going full stretch to tip over Keith Ward’s shot from just outside the area for a truly brilliant save.

Further desperate defending was required by a defensively suspect Rovers on 26 minutes.

Dan Byrne’s diagonal pass put Eoghan Stokes away on the left. The Gypsies’ striker fed the ball into JJ Lunney whose low shot was parried by Horgan.

Ward then arrived to see his follow up deflected over the crossbar for a corner.

Remarkably, despite Bohemians’ three clearcut chances, it was Rovers who took the lead two minutes later with a terrific goal.

Burke worked a one-two from a throw-in on the right to cross for Carr to find the net with a sublime flicked finish off his right foot to score for the third match running, his fourth goal of the season.

Bohs were incensed within two minutes of the second half when a big shout for a penalty, after Luke Byrne certainly appeared to trip Grant, wasn’t entertained by referee Rob Harvey.

Keith Long’s Gypsies remained the better side, though, with Stokes just unable to get a touch to a Ward header from Dylan Watts’ cross.

And just when Rovers began to string some passes together and look to come more into the game, Bohemians were deservedly level on 70 minutes.

A tremendously flighted cross from the right by Watts was met first time by Byrne who scored with a side-foot volley into the corner of the net.

Following a slight delay for a crowd disturbance in the main stand after the goal, Bohs twice came close to taking the lead.

Stokes first had a shot into the arms of Horgan with substitute Dinny Corcoran doing likewise minutes later from left-back Darragh Leahy’s low cross.

A stunning save then denied Rovers regaining the lead on 89 minutes.

Bohs failed to clear a Kavanagh free kick into their area with Shane Supple somehow keeping out substitute Gary Shaw’s header with a brilliant one-handed save before the late drama unfolded at the other end.

SHAMROCK ROVERS:

Horgan; Boyle, Grace, Gilchrist, Byrne; Bolger; Kavanagh, Finn, Burke, Miele (Coustrain, 54); Carr (Shaw, 66).

BOHEMIANS:

Supple; Buckley, Cornwall, Morris, Leahy; Grant, Byrne (Gannon, 62), Watts, Ward; Lunney (Corcoran, 61); Stokes (Moore, 89).

Referee:

Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Attendance:

4,542.