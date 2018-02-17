Late drama sees Mitchelstown CBS win Munster B title

Mitchelstown CBS 2-14 Cashel CS 0-19: High drama at the end of this thrilling under-18.5 schools ‘B’ hurling final in Clonmel and it was Mitchelstown CBS who got out with the gong, with a late free by sharpshooter James Keating followed by a late miss by Cashel ace Eoghan Connolly.

It was cruel luck on Connolly who did more than anyone to keep Cashel CS in this match after a first-minute goal by Mitchelstown and another midway through the second half had the north Cork school ahead for much of the game.

Lining out at centre-back, Eoghan Connolly scored a succession of brilliant long-range frees, some from inside his own half, others from tight angles near the sideline, as well as a ‘65’ and point from play for good measure, but unfortunately his sole miss came with almost the last puck of the game.

That free, on the left and again closer to his own goal than the opposition’s, would have sent this final into extra-time but it trailed to the right and the Mitchelstown celebrations could start.

Their full-forward James Keating ended up with 1-11 - 1-2 from play - with his opening minute goal after winning the ball on the left, cutting inside and shooting an unstoppable shot to the top of the net, setting the tone for the game.

Scorers:

Mitchelstown - J Keating 1-11 (8F, 1SC), C O’Sullivan 1-0, D Flynn 0-2, C Harrington 0-1;

Cashel - E Connolly 0-8 (6F, 1 ‘65’), C Moloney 0-6 (6F), R Bonnar 0-3, M Downey 0-1, J Kirby 0-1.

Mitchelstown CBS: J Finn, K Noonan, M Walsh O’Grady, J Lewis, T Watson, M Keane, J Hunter, L Finn, O Brennan, C Harrington, C O’Mahony, C O’Sullivan, D Flynn, J Keating, T Vaughan.

Cashel CS: A Browne, C O’Dwyer, J Ryan, B Loughman, S Farrell, E Connolly, B Og O’Dwyer, J Kirby, M McDermott, T Skeffington, M Downey, L McGrath, R Bonnar, R Quigley, C Moloney. Subs: A Moloney for T Skeffington (HT), A Skeffington for L McGrath (HT).

Ref: Mike Sexton (Limerick)