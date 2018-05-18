Lansdowne dominate Ulster Bank League club awards

Lansdowne’s place at the summit of club rugby has continued into awards season.

The famous Dublin side hoovered up three accolades at the Ulster Bank League awards in Dublin last night: Mike Ruddock was named coach of the year following his side’s successes in claiming the Division 1A title and Bateman Cup; fly-half Scott Deasy finished as top scorer with 219 points while Harry Brennan made it a hat-trick for them with the Leinster player of the year award.

The Dublin club clinched the league title with a two-point defeat of Cork Constitution at the Aviva Stadium earlier this month, having finished top of the regular season table and accounting for Garryowen in the last four. It was their third title in just six seasons.

Neil Cronin was part of that Garryowen side and he has been compensated, earning a Munster contract for the 2018/19 season on the back of his brilliant campaign and being named as Munster club player of the year. Cronin also captained the club international team this term.

Cork Con’s excellent campaign was also recognised, with Alex McHenry named as the top tier’s rising player of the year, while UCC’s Paul Kiernan was named as 1B’s top talent in a year when they secured a place in 1A for the very first time.

Ulster Bank League Awards winners

Player of the Year: Division 1A:

Neil Cronin, Garryowen; Top Try Scorer: Division 1A:

Liam Coombes, Garryowen; Top Points Scorer: Division 1A:

Scott Deasy, Lansdowne; Rising Star of the Year: Division 1A:

Alex McHenry, Cork Constitution; Coach of the Year - Division 1A:

Mike Ruddock, Lansdowne; Player of the Year: Division 1B:

Paul Kiernan, UCC; Player of the Year: Division 2A:

Rory Campbell, Malone; Player of the Year: Division 2B:

Val McDermott, Old Crescent; Player of the Year: Division 2C:

Shane Boyle, Sligo; Club PRO of the Year:

Frank Larkin, Old Crescent; Club Volunteer of the Year

: Michael Silke, Buccaneers; #UBLTry of the Year:

Daniel McEvoy, Lansdowne; Provincial Players of the Year - voted by the public through Ulster Bank Rugby Social Media: Connacht Player of the Year:

Brian Murphy, Galwegians; Leinster Player of the Year:

Harry Brennan, Lansdowne; Munster Player of the Year:

Neil Cronin, Garryowen; Ulster Player of the Year:

Andrew Morrison, Banbridge.