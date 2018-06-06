Ladies final ‘most unlikely’ to be played at Páirc

It is “most unlikely” that the Munster ladies football final will form part of a triple-header at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 23.

Cork and Kerry, following their respective semi-final wins over the weekend, meet in the provincial ladies football decider on Saturday, June 23.

The Munster SFC final, also involving the two counties, goes ahead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm) the same day, but a first ladies football game at the venue appears a non-runner.

The Munster minor football final, involving Clare and Kerry, throws-in at 4.30pm and so was the ladies football decider to be accommodated as part of a triple-header, it would have to start as early as 2pm.

The Munster ladies semi-final between Kerry and Waterford was the curtain-raiser to Kerry’s comprehensive dismissal of Clare at Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday last. This joint-up approach follows on from a spring where a total of eight ladies football league games were played as part of double-headers with male counterparts.

As of yet, however, no representation has been made by Munster LGFA to get their game on the June 23 card at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Cork and Kerry ladies last clashed in the Munster final in 2016 and given that game was played in Killarney, a Cork venue will stage this latest championship collision.

Cork GAA chiefs are keen for more and more ladies football and camogie fixtures to be staged at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and although the stadium did recently host the Cork-Tipperary Munster camogie final, it’ll be a little while longer before ladies football is played there.

“We have not received any official correspondence with regard to the possibility of the Munster ladies football final being played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 23,” a Munster Council official said last night.

Given the logistics involved in attempting to host a triple-header, it is most unlikely that the ladies football game will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

There is a possibility the game could be fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn, allowing Cork and Kerry supporters take in both senior finals, should they wish.

The suggestion of staging the Munster ladies final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as a standalone fixture on Sunday, June 24 is unlikely to materialise.

Two members of Ephie Fitzgerald’s panel — Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger — are also part of Paudie Murray’s camogie set-up.

The Cork camogie team face Dublin that particular weekend and so to avoid the two dual players having to choose between codes, the ladies football game is expected to remain on Saturday, with the camogie going ahead on Sunday.