Home»Sport»Soccer

Klopp: It’s time to be brave against Manchester City

Wednesday, April 04, 2018
By Carl Markham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes only the brave prosper against Manchester City — which is why he has every faith in his players.

City’s only Premier League defeat on their way to a title which is all but won, and could be secured this weekend, came at Anfield in January after Pep Guardiola’s side were blown away in 10 second-half minutes.

But the thrilling 4-3 victory was not just about that brief, irresistible spell, but the approach Liverpool took from the start as they were on the front foot from the off.

It is the only way Klopp knows to play and is part of the reason why the six victories he has masterminded in 12 matches against Guardiola is more than any other manager.

“What they (City) do, they do at the highest level. They have a specific way of playing and that makes it all difficult,” he said.

“If you are brave, if you are ready to make mistakes, if you are ready to enjoy the work and your attitude is at the highest level, if your character is at the highest level, then you have a chance — and that’s the only thing I need.

“It’s difficult to be brave against them because you can suffer.

“If you are, I don’t know, West Brom, you cannot be brave against Manchester City because you cannot attack them high or they run through you like a warm knife through butter. You have no chance.

“When you have the ball you need to be brave, you need the skills and the skills of my boys are not too bad.”

Klopp has always asked his players to be positive and aggressive in their football.

However, he admits it takes a lot of practice and a certain mindset to get them to go toe-to-toe with a side like City, whose 82% possession in last weekend’s win at Everton set a new Premier League record since such data became available 15 years ago.

“Use the spaces. It is much easier to say that. Go in the challenge, try to win it. Be next to someone, try to help them. Be there. Not waiting or giving the opportunity, using the space. Be lively,” he added.

“Everything we do with the ball can cause City problems. Sitting back is not a solution. It is not a solution against Manchester City.”

Left-back Andrew Robertson concedes that, other than facing the Barcelona maestro, Lionel Messi, City present a defender’s toughest test.

“Of course. You are playing against the best team in the league this season,” he said.

“The people you are coming up against our world class players and you need 100% concentration.”

Klopp meanwhile revealed the Reds’ preparations for next week’s second leg have not gone to plan.

Ideally Liverpool would have trained at the Etihad Stadium the night before the match and then had a closed session on the morning of Tuesday’s game. However, the club have been unable to secure a behind-closed-doors pitch on which to practise and so may end up remaining on Merseyside and travelling to Manchester on the day of the game.

“We would’ve liked to have trained next week ahead of the away game as well but we didn’t get a pitch for the next morning because no Manchester club could give us a pitch for the next morning,” Klopp said.

It is understood Liverpool did contact Manchester United to ask about the availability of the Red Devils’ The Cliff training ground, where Napoli trained ahead of their tie against City earlier this season.

However, the complex in Salford, used by United’s youth teams and for football in the community events, was already being used for the dates Liverpool requested. The club are not aware of any enquiries being made about using the first-team’s Carrington training complex or Old Trafford.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportSoccerLiverpool

More in this Section

Creator versus goal machine: Kevin de Bruyne and Mo Salah to go head to head

Colin Bell wants Ireland’s senior women’s team 'to cause an upset’

Ernesto Valverde: Messi ‘unique in the history of football’

EA Sports Cup round-up: Bohs teach students a lesson


Breaking Stories

Ronan Maher in Tipperary's midfield? A tactical masterstroke from Michael Ryan

Spurs players 'stunned' to learn Daniel Levy's pay

Van Graan warns Munster not to take eye off Pro14 challenges in SA; Zebo and Sweetnam added to injury list

Former Chelsea, Man United and England footballer Ray Wilkins dies, aged 61

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 31, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 17
    • 19
    • 38
    • 47
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »