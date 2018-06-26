Kinsale’s John Murphy makes Ireland debut at Euro tests

Kinsale’s John Murphy will make his senior debut for Ireland in the European Amateur Team Championship in Germany next month.

His inclusion follows a stunning run of recent form: he won the St Andrews Links Trophy earlier this month before making the quarter-finals of the Amateur Championship last week.

The Louisville student, who represented Ireland at the Boys Home Internationals in 2016, described his selection as ‘very exciting.’

He said: “I still remember going to Carton House for the champions dinner when I was young and seeing the Irish panels. I was in awe of even being in the presence of players like Robin and Alex, so to be teeing it up alongside them in the European Team championships is incredible.

British Amateur runner up Robin Dawson along with Alex Gleeson earned automatic selection, being the top two ranked Irish players in the World Amateur Rankings. They are joined by Jonathan Yates, Rowan Lester, Caolan Rafferty and Murphy. The team captain is Bandon’s John Carroll who will be joined by team manager Michael Delany (Laytown & Bettystown) and GUI National Coach Neil Manchip.