It’s tough not being a part of the action on Gold Cup day, but that’s my lot for this Festival, unfortunately, writes Ruby Walsh.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
Cheltenham Gold Cup day at a glance: Gordon Elliott matches Willie Mullins' record with EIGHTH winner
Richard Johnson banned for excessive whipping in Gold Cup win
Jonjo O'Neill declares Minella Rocco a non-runner in Gold Cup
Jessica Harrington to strike gold again via classy Duke
More in this Section
Ruby's Tips: I knew the moment I fell I was in a bit of trouble
Ruby Walsh: Exceptional Douvan looks back to himself
Willie plays it safe in risk versus reward stakes
Breaking Stories
‘What the f***?’: Jurgen Klopp furious at Merseyside derby scheduling
London publicans ready as Irish descend for Paddy's Day Grand Slam decider
Jose Mourinho rants for 12-minutes about United's Champions League exit
Lifestyle
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job