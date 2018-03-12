Home»Sport»Soccer

Killorglin move on up as Mathew’s run out of luck

Monday, March 12, 2018
John Coughlan

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin were crowned Men’s Division One National league champions following a 90-68 win over Fr Mathew’s.

The champions led 36-34 at the break but a much improved second-half display saw them take the title in style.

It proved a special evening for Killorglin head coach Ignas Sijanus as he reflected on a superb season for his club.

After a long season we achieved our goal and despite many changes we can now celebrate. Playing in the Super League is a big ask but I believe we’ll be ready. It should be a memorable season for our little town in Kerry and our many loyal fans.

Fr Mathew’s did put up a battling performance but coach Dave O’Mahony believes lady luck wasn’t on their side in this campaign.

O’Mahony said:

We missed a great opportunity to reach the cup semi-final but lost at home to Killarney Lakers after defeating them comfortably in the league away from home the previous week. Our American Marcus Thomas didn’t return after the Christmas break and we were without Michael McGinn (on Saturday) but we pushed them hard for more than half the game.

Neptune made life easier for Killorglin when defeating Ballincollig 97-84. Ballincollig could have forced a play-off if they had defeated their Cork rivals.

In a game of controversial refereeing decisions, Ballincollig were punished with four technical fouls and two unsportsmanlike calls. The result means the Blackpool side will now face Dublin outfit Eanna in a play-off to gain promotion to Super League.

Ballincollig coach Kieran O’Sullivan said: “I will let the experts comment on the referees as it’s not in my interest to say what I really want.

“On the day we unperformed and good luck to Neptune in their quest for promotion.”


