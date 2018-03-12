Killorglin move on up as Mathew’s run out of luck

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin were crowned Men’s Division One National league champions following a 90-68 win over Fr Mathew’s.
The champions led 36-34 at the break but a much improved second-half display saw them take the title in style.
It proved a special evening for Killorglin head coach Ignas Sijanus as he reflected on a superb season for his club.
Fr Mathew’s did put up a battling performance but coach Dave O’Mahony believes lady luck wasn’t on their side in this campaign.
O’Mahony said:
Neptune made life easier for Killorglin when defeating Ballincollig 97-84. Ballincollig could have forced a play-off if they had defeated their Cork rivals.
In a game of controversial refereeing decisions, Ballincollig were punished with four technical fouls and two unsportsmanlike calls. The result means the Blackpool side will now face Dublin outfit Eanna in a play-off to gain promotion to Super League.
Ballincollig coach Kieran O’Sullivan said: “I will let the experts comment on the referees as it’s not in my interest to say what I really want.
“On the day we unperformed and good luck to Neptune in their quest for promotion.”
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved