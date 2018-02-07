Kieran Keane wants perfect farewell for ‘revered’ Connnacht man John Muldoon

Connacht coach Kieran Keane wants to ensure John Muldoon retires on a high at the end of this season.

And while he said Muldoon’s successor as captain may come from within the squad, Keane revealed a replacement No. 8 may be announced by the end of the month. Muldoon, who has played 319 games for Connacht since his debut in 2003, has been linked with joining Pat Lam at Bristol in a coaching capacity, but Keane said nothing has been finalised.

“There are a number of options ahead for him. I certainly wouldn’t be saying anything — it would be up to him (to announce his plans).

“I have been in constant dialogue with John and I have been privy to what he has been thinking about and I respect everything the man has done. It is a new stage of life, time waits for nobody and we just appreciate every minute we can have with him.

“He has been a talisman for Connacht for a number of years. There is a lot of rugby to be played this season and he is up for it, he is in fine nick and he is leading well, probably the best he ever has according to some people. It is to be celebrated, it is a remarkable achievement in my opinion.”

Connacht face Ospreys on Friday in a bid to ignite a misfiring PRO14 campaign but the Challenge Cup represents their best option of giving Muldoon a winning send-off.

They take on Gloucester in the quarter-finals at the Sportsground next month and Keane said they would love to give Muldoon something to shout about before he finishes.

“What’s uppermost in my mind is that the guy has been a Connacht man through and through and people love the man. He is revered.

“I am mindful that we want to see him go out with a bang. Why wouldn’t you want to celebrate such a milestone? It’s a fantastic achievement by the individual. He has been a loyal Connacht man through and through,” added Keane.

He said the search for a replacement is ongoing but that they may find a skipper in-house.

“I believe we have got a number of candidates here who could be captain within the team already. I won’t be specifically looking for anybody to come in as captain. We’re not looking for a talisman. We just have got to get what fits us. It will become clearer probably by the end of this month, hopefully.”

Keane, who arrived in the Sportsground in the summer, said Muldoon was as good a team leader as he has witnessed with any side he has worked with in New Zealand.

“He is a great fella. Personally, I find him great. He is a great chat, he has got some great craic and chat. He is never short of a story. We share of couple of things that we both like, such as racehorses. We have had a lot of fun in the short time I have come to know him. He has been wonderful and I find him a brilliant captain,” added Keane.