Kieran Donaghy digs out victory for table-topping Tralee Warriors

Kieran Donaghy has enacted some Houdini acts in his time with Kerry, and he was at it again on Saturday in the basketball kit of Garvey’s Tralee Warriors who eked out a crucial 78-75 Men’s Superleague win over Eanna.

A nail-biting finale to the game saw Donaghy score to edge Tralee ahead 75-71, but this was responded to by baskets from Conor White and Mylynue Reeves of Éanna to tie the game level once more.

Two trips to the free throw line for Donaghy as the clock ticked down saw him bag three out of four shots, and it was enough to see them take the win and prime position on the table.

With the win Warriors moved three points clear at the top of the table.

For coach Mark Bernsen, winning games of this magnitude can sometimes prove the difference at the end of the season.

“I knew coming into this game we would have to battle and credit to the guys they pulled it out of the fire. I am thrilled with Kieran’s form in recent weeks but no trophies have been handed out and we have it all to do again in the capital on Saturday.”

UCD Marian looked in pole position a fortnight ago but their latest 79-73 defeat to Killester has put five teams back in the mix for the title.

The students led by the minimum at the break but Killester found another gear in the third quarter and with Royce Williams and Paddy Sullivan excelling for the Clontarf side they surged into a 65-57 lead entering the final quarter.

In the final period both teams battled hard but UCD were unable to reduce the deficit.

Griffith College Swords Thunder avenged two season losses to DCU Saints, that included a cup defeat, at Glasnevin with a comprehensive 85-56 win.

This game was put to bed in the opening half when Thunder produced champagne basketball that saw them command a 24-point interval lead.

Despite Saints American Dee Proby chipping in with a game-high 25, they were always chasing this game much to the disappointment of coach Joey Boylan.

“Sadly, inconsistency has been the story of our season but credit to Swords they were by far the better side.”

Templeogue travelled to Galway to play Maree and were pushed all the way before eventually running out 90-82 winners. The cup champions trailed 62-61 entering the last quarter but rallied coming down the stretch, much to delight of coach Mark Keenan.

“It was a tough test for us but Maree are a decent young side who have made strides in their first season competing at this level.

Kubs are still awaiting their first win of the season following their home defeat to Moycullen 87-71.

UCC Demons kept their hopes for a place in the Champions Trophy alive with a comfortable 83-66 win over Belfast Star. The Cork side were poor in the first half when trailing 47-37, but inspired by MVP Kyle Hosford (23) they battled back to outscore the northerners 24-9 in the third quarter.

In the Women’s Super League, leaders Liffey Celtics took advantage of a Brunell side minus American Maddie Ganser and Amy Waters to run out comfortable 87-64 winners.

Ambassador UCC Glanmire had few problems in securing maximum points against NUIG Mystics as the Cork side romped to a 107-45 win.

Meanwhile, in the Men’s Division One, the title will go down to the wire following wins for leaders Killorglin, Neptune, and Ballincollig.

Next Saturday Killorglin travel to Ballincollig, and a week later Neptune are away to the Kerry side.

Marble City Hawks will be spending the 2018/19 season in the Women’s Super League after they won out the Women’s Division One regular season with a 67-58 point win over second place UL Huskies.

Head coach Julian O’Keeffe said: “We’re over the moon, it’s great. The girls were fantastic, we played really well when we needed to, and they came out so strong in the third quarter when we needed it. It hasn’t really sunk in yet what we’ve done.

“I can finally relax now though and we’re really looking forward to the challenge of the Super League.”