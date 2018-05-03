Kerry set to appoint new fundraising chief

Kerry GAA is set to appoint Maurice O’Meara as a full-time commercial fundraiser in the coming weeks, as the Kingdom step up efforts to generate new revenue streams.

O’Meara will vacate his position as general manager at Dooks Golf Club to take up his new position with the Kerry County Board. O’Meara has extensive experience at the top end of the Irish golf market. Prior to Dooks, he was secretary/manager of the Island Golf Club and also spent a successful term at Killarney Golf Club.

During his time at Killarney, he played a key role in the club’s hosting of the Irish Open in 2010 and 2011.

It is understood that the appointment comes on foot of a decision of the executive in January to explore the possibility of finding a fundraiser to coordinate the overall fundraising activities of the board, but, more importantly, identify and pursue new, sustainable income streams.

Kerry now has a state-of-the -art training centre in Currans and using this as a central hub will be focusing on developing a holistic medical, physio, and strength and conditioning programme for all teams as part of their three-year plan outlined at the end of last year.

It is further understood the county executive, and in particular chairman Tim Murphy, is anxious to develop a sustainable funding model which will ensure Kerry clubs are not burdened financially and the long-term interests of Kerry GAA are safeguarded.

Kerry’s international fundraising efforts in recent years have been impressive and while this will continue in a focused manner it is felt that diversification is required to protect and enhance the financial interests of the county.

The official appointment is expected to take place at the end of May.