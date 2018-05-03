Home»Sport»Soccer

Kerry set to appoint new fundraising chief

Thursday, May 03, 2018
Murt Murphy

Kerry GAA is set to appoint Maurice O’Meara as a full-time commercial fundraiser in the coming weeks, as the Kingdom step up efforts to generate new revenue streams.

O’Meara will vacate his position as general manager at Dooks Golf Club to take up his new position with the Kerry County Board. O’Meara has extensive experience at the top end of the Irish golf market. Prior to Dooks, he was secretary/manager of the Island Golf Club and also spent a successful term at Killarney Golf Club.

During his time at Killarney, he played a key role in the club’s hosting of the Irish Open in 2010 and 2011.

It is understood that the appointment comes on foot of a decision of the executive in January to explore the possibility of finding a fundraiser to coordinate the overall fundraising activities of the board, but, more importantly, identify and pursue new, sustainable income streams.

Kerry now has a state-of-the -art training centre in Currans and using this as a central hub will be focusing on developing a holistic medical, physio, and strength and conditioning programme for all teams as part of their three-year plan outlined at the end of last year.

It is further understood the county executive, and in particular chairman Tim Murphy, is anxious to develop a sustainable funding model which will ensure Kerry clubs are not burdened financially and the long-term interests of Kerry GAA are safeguarded.

Kerry’s international fundraising efforts in recent years have been impressive and while this will continue in a focused manner it is felt that diversification is required to protect and enhance the financial interests of the county.

The official appointment is expected to take place at the end of May.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Mayo juniors use fly-keeper tactic in dramatic comeback

Damien Comer: ‘Dublin as defensive as Galway’

Kerry girls make no mistake in enforced replay

Pádraig Boyle hoping Kerry can stun favourites Carlow

More in this Section

Kerry girls make no mistake in enforced replay

Damien Comer: ‘Dublin as defensive as Galway’

Sinéad Aherne wary of Mayo's firepower

Stephen Rochford doesn’t expect Lee Keegan to make Galway date


Breaking Stories

Aaron Callaghan banned for six months after resigning as Athlone manager

Hodgson to give old club Liverpool heartfelt support in Champions League final

Watch: Mayo juniors bring on fly-keeper to help set-up winning goal

How do FPL bonus points work? The good, the bad and the downright confusing

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 02, 2018

    • 9
    • 17
    • 19
    • 29
    • 37
    • 41
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »