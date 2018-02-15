Kerry ladies minor football boss axed by email

The executive of the Kerry ladies football board have removed Jonathan Griffin from the position of Kerry minor manager one week before the team’s Munster championship opener.

Griffin, who was in charge of the team in 2017, was notified by email last weekend that his contract and that of his backroom team had been terminated. The Kerry minor ladies begin their Munster championship campaign at home to Tipperary this Sunday.

According to a statement on behalf of Kerry LGFA, it was decided at a meeting of the county board executive that “the present and future aims of the Kerry LGFA and current minor management team were not aligned. They subsequently decided for a change of management, with immediate effect”.

Griffin, in a statement to Radio Kerry, is not convinced there was widespread support for his removal.

“I believe this email is only representative of a certain section of members of the Kerry LGFA executive and others were not privy or in support of this email. I am presently considering my right of reply in relation to this email and will certainly do so in due course.”

Calls to Griffin and Kerry LGFA secretary Maurice Dunworth went unanswered yesterday evening.

Senior manager Graham Shine will oversee the minor team for this weekend’s game.

It has been a difficult few months for Kerry ladies football, with an executive scrambled together just days before the county’s national league opener against Cork at the end of January. The county had to fill their top-table positions in order to field a team for the national league.

Convention took place on December 5 of last year, efforts there to fill the executive positions proving unsuccessful. An EGM was then scheduled for Monday, December 18. This emergency meeting, however, was postponed until early January as no nominations were forthcoming.

That rescheduled EGM, chaired by Munster Council, saw the top positions remain vacant and it wasn’t until the second EGM that there was white smoke.