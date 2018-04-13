Kerry hurlers follow cup campaign up to Carlow

The Kerry hurlers begin their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign away to Division 2A league champions Carlow on Saturday, May 5.

Colm Bonnar’s Carlow overcame fellow Joe McDonagh Cup contenders Westmeath to secure league honours last month.

Each of the six counties — Carlow, Kerry, Antrim, Laois, Meath and Westmeath — will play fives games in the round-robin series, with the top two advancing to the decider.

The finalists also progress to the preliminary quarter-finals of the All-Ireland SHC where they will meet third-placed teams from Munster and Leinster.

If the winners of the inaugural Joe McDonagh Cup are not Kerry, they will be promoted to the Leinster SHC for the following year. If Kerry prevail, they will playoff against the fifth-placed team from the Munster SHC.

Joe McDonagh Cup

Saturday, May 5

Round 1

Meath v Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, 3pm; Carlow v Kerry, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm; Laois v Westmeath, O’Moore Park, 3pm.

Saturday, May 12

Round 2

Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 5pm.

Sunday, May 13

Westmeath v Meath, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1pm; Kerry v Laois, Austin Stack Park, 3pm.

Round 3

Saturday, May 19

Antrim v Laois, Cushenall, 3pm; Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm.

Sunday, May 20

Kerry v Westmeath, Austin Stack Park, 3pm.

Round 4

Saturday, June 2

Meath v Kerry, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm; Laois v Carlow, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm; Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3pm.

Saturday, June 9

Round 5

Meath v Laois, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm; Carlow v Westmeath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm; Antrim v Kerry, Pearse Park Dunloy. 3pm.

Sunday, July 1

Joe McDonagh Cup final

First placed team v second played team, Croke Park.



Christy Ring Cup

Saturday, May 12

Group 1, Round 1

Wicklow v Mayo, Joule Park, Aughrim, 3pm; Kildare v Roscommon, Newbridge, 3pm.

Group 2, Round 1

Derry v London, Ballinascreen, 1pm; Down v Armagh, Ballycran, 3pm.

Saturday, May 19

Group 1, Round 2

Roscommon v Wicklow, Dr Hyde Park, 3pm; Mayo v Kildare, Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.

Group 2, Round 2

Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 1pm; London v Down, Ruislip.

Saturday, June 2

Group 1, Round 3

Wicklow v Kildare, Joule Park, Aughrim, 3pm; Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 3pm.

Group 2, Round 3

Derry v Down, Ballinascreen, 1pm; Armagh v London, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 1pm.

Saturday, June 9

Christy Ring Cup semi-finals

Saturday, June 23

Christy Ring Cup final, Croke Park.

Nicky Rackard Cup

Saturday, May 12

Group 1, Round 1

Louth v Warwickshire, Centre of Excellence, Darver, 1pm; Monaghan v Longford, Inniskeen, 3pm.

Group 2 Round 1

Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park, Omagh 3pm.

Saturday, May 19

Group 1, Round 2

Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3pm; Birmingham v Warwickshire, Páirc na hÉireann.

Group 2, Round 2

Donegal v Leitrim, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 3pm

Saturday, June 2

Group 1, Round 3

Louth v Monaghan, Centre of Excellence, Darver 1pm; Longford v Warwickshire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.

Group 2, Round 3

Leitrim v Tyrone, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 3pm.

Saturday, June 9

Nicky Rackard Cup semi-finals

Saturday, June 23

Nicky Rackard Cup final, Croke Park



Lory Meagher Cup

Saturday, May 19

Round 1

Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 5pm; Lancashire v Sligo, Old Bedians Sports Ground, Manchester.

Saturday, May 26

Round 2

Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park, 3pm; Cavan v Lancashire, Ballyconnell, Cavan, 1pm.

Saturday, June 9

Round 3

Fermanagh v Lancashire, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 1pm; Sligo v Cavan, Markievicz, 1pm.

Saturday, June 23

Lory Meagher Cup final, Croke Park