Kerry hurlers follow cup campaign up to Carlow

The Kerry hurlers begin their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign away to Division 2A league champions Carlow on Saturday, May 5.
Colm Bonnar’s Carlow overcame fellow Joe McDonagh Cup contenders Westmeath to secure league honours last month.
Each of the six counties — Carlow, Kerry, Antrim, Laois, Meath and Westmeath — will play fives games in the round-robin series, with the top two advancing to the decider.
The finalists also progress to the preliminary quarter-finals of the All-Ireland SHC where they will meet third-placed teams from Munster and Leinster.
If the winners of the inaugural Joe McDonagh Cup are not Kerry, they will be promoted to the Leinster SHC for the following year. If Kerry prevail, they will playoff against the fifth-placed team from the Munster SHC.
Joe McDonagh Cup
Saturday, May 5
Round 1
Meath v Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, 3pm; Carlow v Kerry, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm; Laois v Westmeath, O’Moore Park, 3pm.
Saturday, May 12
Round 2
Antrim v Carlow, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 5pm.
Sunday, May 13
Westmeath v Meath, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1pm; Kerry v Laois, Austin Stack Park, 3pm.
Round 3
Saturday, May 19
Antrim v Laois, Cushenall, 3pm; Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm.
Sunday, May 20
Kerry v Westmeath, Austin Stack Park, 3pm.
Round 4
Saturday, June 2
Meath v Kerry, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm; Laois v Carlow, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 3pm; Westmeath v Antrim, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 3pm.
Saturday, June 9
Round 5
Meath v Laois, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm; Carlow v Westmeath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 3pm; Antrim v Kerry, Pearse Park Dunloy. 3pm.
Sunday, July 1
Joe McDonagh Cup final
First placed team v second played team, Croke Park.
Christy Ring Cup
Saturday, May 12
Group 1, Round 1
Wicklow v Mayo, Joule Park, Aughrim, 3pm; Kildare v Roscommon, Newbridge, 3pm.
Group 2, Round 1
Derry v London, Ballinascreen, 1pm; Down v Armagh, Ballycran, 3pm.
Saturday, May 19
Group 1, Round 2
Roscommon v Wicklow, Dr Hyde Park, 3pm; Mayo v Kildare, Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar, 3pm.
Group 2, Round 2
Armagh v Derry, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 1pm; London v Down, Ruislip.
Saturday, June 2
Group 1, Round 3
Wicklow v Kildare, Joule Park, Aughrim, 3pm; Roscommon v Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 3pm.
Group 2, Round 3
Derry v Down, Ballinascreen, 1pm; Armagh v London, Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 1pm.
Saturday, June 9
Christy Ring Cup semi-finals
Saturday, June 23
Christy Ring Cup final, Croke Park.
Nicky Rackard Cup
Saturday, May 12
Group 1, Round 1
Louth v Warwickshire, Centre of Excellence, Darver, 1pm; Monaghan v Longford, Inniskeen, 3pm.
Group 2 Round 1
Tyrone v Donegal, Healy Park, Omagh 3pm.
Saturday, May 19
Group 1, Round 2
Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3pm; Birmingham v Warwickshire, Páirc na hÉireann.
Group 2, Round 2
Donegal v Leitrim, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 3pm
Saturday, June 2
Group 1, Round 3
Louth v Monaghan, Centre of Excellence, Darver 1pm; Longford v Warwickshire, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 1pm.
Group 2, Round 3
Leitrim v Tyrone, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 3pm.
Saturday, June 9
Nicky Rackard Cup semi-finals
Saturday, June 23
Nicky Rackard Cup final, Croke Park
Lory Meagher Cup
Saturday, May 19
Round 1
Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 5pm; Lancashire v Sligo, Old Bedians Sports Ground, Manchester.
Saturday, May 26
Round 2
Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park, 3pm; Cavan v Lancashire, Ballyconnell, Cavan, 1pm.
Saturday, June 9
Round 3
Fermanagh v Lancashire, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 1pm; Sligo v Cavan, Markievicz, 1pm.
Saturday, June 23
Lory Meagher Cup final, Croke Park
