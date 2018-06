Leaving Semple Stadium in Thurles last Saturday I was filled with renewed optimism that this Cork team have a great opportunity of winning our first Munster football title since 2012. Leaving Killarney yesterday, that optimism had been severely dampened by an outstanding 32-point haul from six-in-a-row chasing Kerry. A reality check indeed, writes Paddy Kelly.

