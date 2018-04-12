Kerry ban may keep Stephen Wallace off Offaly sideline

Offaly senior football boss Stephen Wallace won’t be on the sideline for the county’s championship opener unless a ban proposed by the Kerry CCC is overturned on appeal.

There were several suspensions proposed at a Kerry CCC meeting last week to deal with incidents that took place late in the County IFC clash between John Mitchels and Ardfert at Austin Stack Park.

John Mitchels’ Brendan O’Mahony was handed a two-match ban while teammate Graham Higgins was banned for one match.

Ardfert’s Darren Dineen got a one-match ban which he served last Sunday against St Mary’s, while Kieran Fitzgerald received a two-match ban.

Also receiving proposed eight-week bans were Ardfert officials Wallace and Pat O’Driscoll, suspensions that would preclude them from being involved in all grades of football and hurling.

Both Ardfert and Mitchels clubs were also fined. It is believed one of the teams involved supplied video evidence of a fracas that took place during the game.

It is believed that the players have accepted their bans, but it is believed that Wallace has sought a hearing with the Kerry Hearings Committee, with a suitable date yet to be fixed.

If upheld, the proposed ban could see Wallace miss Offaly’s Leinster opener against Wicklow on May 13 and, should Offaly win, a potential meeting with Dublin on May 27.

Should the suspension be upheld, his ban will begin from the date the Hearings Committee makes its decision.

Wallace has been in charge of two All-Ireland Kerry Junior winning sides in 2015 and 2016 and managed Ardfert in 2015 to the All-Ireland Intermediate Club title.