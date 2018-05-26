You can see it happening in front of you, brick by brick, as Aidan O’Brien gradually puts his Royal Ascot team in place.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Breaking Stories
Browne keen to impress against Pogba and company
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job