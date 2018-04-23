Kavanagh inspires Mellows in city derby

Conor Kavanagh scored two goals for reigning champions Liam Mellows as they beat Castlegar 3-15 to 2-13 in the big city derby in Group 1 of the Galway SHC at Pearse Stadium.

Castlegar played with the wind in the first half and they held a 1-9 to 2-2 lead at half-time. Enda Concannon scored early but goals from Adrian Morrissey and Kavanagh helped Liam Mellows back into the game.

Kavanagh struck again after the resumption and despite a late Kevin Keane goal Mellows held on for victory.

Galway All-Ireland winner Joseph Cooney was on form for Sarsfields as they claimed a 0-15 to 1-7 win over Mullagh in Group 2. It was a 0-8 to 1-5 after a disappointing first half and the major score came in the 20th minute when Justin Gaynor shot to the Mullagh net.

Sarsfields had dominated the opening stages and it was level at half-time but it finished in a five-point victory for the 2015 champions.

Pádraig Kennedy was sent off early in the second half for Mullagh and they took control before Peter English got a straight red card.

Joe Canning scored 0-12 as four-time All-Ireland winners Portumna defeated Gort 0-21 to 0-17 in Group 2 at Kenny Park in Athenry.

Canning and Ronan O’Meara both scored four points as Portumna held a narrow 0-8 to 0-7 lead at half-time. And they pushed on afterwards with a vital win over last year’s beaten finalists.

Galway forward Jason Flynn scored a penalty and Eoin Nevin fired the other goal as Tommy Larkins fought back for a 2-11 to 0-17 draw against St Thomas’ in Ballinasloe.

St Thomas’ had a 0-12 to 0-10 lead with ten minutes remaining but Flynn was fouled and he scored the subsequent penalty. St Thomas’ hit back with four unanswered scores but Nevin rescued the draw.

Jarlath Mannion scored both goals for Cappataggle as they secured their first win of the championship with a 2-14 to 1-15 victory over Loughrea at Duggan Park.

The sides were level at 1-4 to 0-7 at half-time and Joe Mooney’s goal was just a consolation late on for Loughrea.

Conor Shaughnessy and Barry McDonagh scored goals for Turloughmore and they beat Beagh 2-25 to 2-13 at Kenny Park on Saturday evening.

Turloughmore held a 0-15 to 0-8 lead at half-time, Sean Linnane had scored 0-5 at that stage. And Turloughmore scored their goals early in the second half.

The 2015 beaten finalists Craughwell beat Kilnadeema-Leitrim 2-16 to 0-19 at Loughrea in Group 1 on Saturday.

Mark Kennedy’s goal helped Clarinbridge get the better of Ballinderreen on a 1-17 to 1-8 scoreline at Pearse Stadium on Saturday evening in Senior B.

Niall Coen scored early for the losers but they couldn’t stick with their opponents after half-time.

Also in Senior B, Jonathan Glynn adopted a sweeper role for Ardrahan but they failed to hold onto a 2-9 to 0-6 half-time lead, and could only draw with Moycullen 2-12 to 1-15 at Pearse Stadium.

And while Glynn hurled superbly in the role after his return from New York, he was unable to stop a Moycullen revival in the second half which secured a draw in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Eanna Noone pointed from close range having earlier ignited the comeback with a goal from a penalty.