Katie Taylor vows to unite titles in New York

Katie Taylor has vowed to unify the titles versus Argentina’s Victoria La Leona (The Lioness) Bustos in New York next month

The Bray woman puts her WBA lightweight title on the line against the Rosario orthodox, the IBF champion, at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn on the Danny Jacobs-Maciej Sulecki undercard on April 28.

“Last year was huge for me but it was only the start and I believe that 2018 will be even bigger, “ said Taylor, who stopped Jasmine Clarkson at the Barclays Centre last summer on her American debut.

April’s 10-rounder will be Bustos’ final outing at lightweight as she’s moving up a notch to a new limit — and she wants to go out with a bang.

“It’s my last fight in the lightweight division, so I’m happy to make this big fight with Katie Taylor. I want to move up another division or two,” she said.

Meanwhile, nine male titles will be vacant at the National Elite finals at Dublin’s National Stadium on Saturday on a card which features World Elite finalist Kellie Harrington vs European Youth champion Amy Broadhurst.

Domenic O’Rourke, president of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association, hailed what he described as the future of Irish boxing. “You’re going to have 15 new champions. The fact that all these boxers came from the schoolboy/girls junior and youths is a great credit to the pathway systems that are in place,” he said.

Most of the champions on Saturday — five of the women’s weights and nine of the men’s — will line out for Ireland against Billy Walsh’s USA next month, confirmed O’Rourke

The nations are slated to clash in the New England areas of Boston, Manchester, and Springfield on March 12/15/21. The internationals are the first full meetings between the nations since Walsh departed as Irish chief in acrimonious circumstances in 2015. Current Irish head coach Zaur Antia will lead the Irish squad against the Americans.

“Most nations will start building toward the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics and the World Women’s Championships this year and the Ireland international is ideal,” said Walsh, who was one of Andy Lee’s first national coaches.

Meantime, the top female boxer from Saturday’s Elite finals will be awarded the Jimmy Magee Cup in memory of the RTÉ legend.

The President’s Cup goes to the top male boxer.