Home»Sport»Soccer

Katie Taylor to fight in London next month

Thursday, June 14, 2018
Bernard O’Neill

World lightweight champion Katie Taylor will put her IBF/WBA titles on the line against American journeywoman Kimberly Connor at the O2 Arena in London next month.

Taylor will meet Connor over 10 rounds on the undercard of the Dillon Whyte and Joe Parker heavyweight clash on July 28. 

Connor, aged 37, has won 13, lost three and drawn two of her 18 outings in a career which has seen her fight only 11 times over the last eight years.

The Texas-born orthodox, who lives in Little Rock, Arkansas, dropped a points decision in an IBF tilt versus Argentina’s Victoria Bustos last year. 

Taylor beat Bustos to claim the belt in New York in April.

Connor outpointed Jasmine Clarkson, who was stopped by Taylor, in her last fight in July, 2017.

“Irish sensation Katie Taylor returns to The O2 to defend her WBA and IBF world titles against mandatory challenger Kimberly Connor,” enthused Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn. 

Describing the American as the “mandatory”, will, given her almost year-long period of inactivity, raise eyebrows but she is ranked 4 by WBA and 3 by the IBF.

Unbeaten Taylor, who will be aiming to move into double figures in her 10th pro fight and her second outing at the O2, was expected to put her belts on the line against Rose Volante this summer. 

DelFine Persoon and Heather Hardy have also been linked with fights with Taylor who is scheduled to box in New York on September 22.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportBoxingKatie Taylor

More in this Section

Irish in Champions League hunt

Winning return for Davy Russell in Roscommon

Katie Taylor’s old Finnish foe back to haunt Kellie Harrington in Sofia

Justify justifies Bob Baffert's belief


Breaking Stories

Watch a bare-chested Phil Foden show his skills on the streets of England

Julen Lopetegui ‘very sad’ following shock departure from World Cup

Dundalk defender scoops player of the month award

US Open: Tee-times and how to watch

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 41
    • 43
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »