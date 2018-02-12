Katie Taylor set to fight Victoria Bustos

Argentina’s Victoria Bustos has been confirmed as Katie Taylor’s opponent for a title unification bout in New York.

Unbeaten Taylor, the current WBA lightweight champion, and Bustos, the reigning IBF titlist, will clash over 10 rounds at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn on April 28, according to the website Boxrec.

Bustos has won 18 of her 22 outings, with two of her defeats coming at the hands of fellow Argentine Anabella Farias who Taylor hammered to claim her first World Elite amateur title in New Delhi in 2006.

Both women could meet on the Danny Jacobs undercard on April 28. Cork middleweight Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan was being lined up to face Jacobs but negotiations have stalled, and Jacobs, who is promoted by Hearn who promotes Taylor, could now face Poland’s Maciej Sulecki.

Elsewhere, Taylor’s ex-Irish team-mate Roy Sheahan won on his pro debut in London on Saturday night and is now set up to fight for €25,000 in Dublin.

Sheahan earned a 40-36 decision over Jordan Grannum in York Hall. Sheahan needed to have one pro bout under his belt to fight on the Last Man Standing promotion at the National Stadium on March 3.

Sheahan, Nick Quigley, Chris Blaney, Jordan Latimer, Alfredo Meli, Gerard Healy, Sean McGlinchey, and Bernard Roe will battle it out in three-round quarter-finals, semi-finals and final for the €25,000 purse.

Meanwhile, World Elite 64kg finalist Kellie Harrington will meet ex-European Youth champion Amy Broadhurst in the lightweight (60kg) final at the National Elite Championships the weekend after next.

The National Elites began Friday at the National Stadium with defending light and super heavy champions Pat Mongan and Dean Gardiner beating Dillon Duffy and Thomas Carthy.

Boxing resumes Friday.