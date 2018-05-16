Katie Taylor lined up for September fight in New York

Katie Taylor is set to return to the ring on September 22 and may have the chance to win her third world lightweight title.

The 31-year-old, who became WBA champion in October, added the IBF belt to her collection when she beat Victoria Bustos at New York’s Barclays Center on April 28.

Now Taylor could be heading back to the Brooklyn venue for her next fight, with an official announcement expected in June.

The Bray favourite has made no secret of her desire to win the remaining two world title belts at her weight before the Christmas break so she will train throughout the summer ahead of a September clash.

WBO champion Rose Volante made a successful first defence of her title in April and the 35-year-old Brazilian is understood to be one of the names in contention to face Taylor.

However, there is also the chance of a non-title fight against two women who have excelled in both boxing and mixed martial arts – Heather Hardy and Holly Holm.

Hardy, a Brooklyn native, is 21-0 as a boxer and drew a line under nearly a year out of the ring when she beat Iranda Paolo Torres at the Barclays Center on April 21.

Her MMA record currently stands at 2-1.

Holm, meanwhile, stunned the combat sports world when she knocked out UFC icon Ronda Rousey in 2015 but that came after an 11-year career in professional boxing.

Now either of those, or former super-bantamweight champion Amanda Serrano, could be in line for a crack at Taylor in September.

Her promoter Eddie Hearn said: “Volante is a target for Katie’s next fight but if not her then it will be a big, big fight.

“We are also looking at the likes of Heather Hardy, Holly Holm, or Amanda Serrano. All of those would be tremendous opponents for Katie, who is only interested in big fights now.”

Hearn last week announced a staggering $1billion (€843m), eight-year deal to stage 16 shows a year on American soil, which will be broadcast on sports streaming service DAZN.

September 22 has been pencilled in as the first show of the agreement and it is understood that the Barclays Center is currently the front-runner to stage the card.

Hearn added: “In a nutshell, the new deal means that Katie can box over in America regularly, we think she can become a really big star.

“Her performance against Bustos showed what she is all about and I know HBO regret not showing the fight live. But she will have no such problem on DAZN, who will show every card from start to finish.”