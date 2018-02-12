Just as well Ireland’s player options run deep

It’s less than a decade since Declan Kidney’s Irish team secured that famous Grand Slam but it may as well be a page ripped out of an ancient history textbook as Joe Schmidt’s current generation of players go about writing their own chapters.

Only the odd link remains.

Rob Kearney was, as he is now, the full-back of choice. Rory Best, captain of the current crop, was a reservist for whom most work was done as part of the second wave.

Jamie Heaslip, injured all season, was another connecting dot between then and now.

The game has changed in just about every way since. Rule changes have been ushered in and, in some cases, ushered back out. Fitness bases and lifestyle choices have been improved. Attacking and defensive systems purged of rough edges.

Matchday squads were smaller then, too.

Kidney, famously, used just 22 men to secure that clean sweep nine years ago.

He named the same team through the opening three games, made a couple of switches for Scotland and reverted almost back to his original XV for the game in Cardiff.

Gordon D’Arcy for Paddy Wallace was the one change from his first offering against France.

Kidney didn’t even empty his bench more often than not in that Six Nations.

We’ll not see the like of it again.

Joe Schmidt? He’s already used 29 players in the opening two rounds and the trickle of injuries suffered so far will likely demand more again.

The lack of bodies Ireland checked into casualty in 2009 was, frankly, ridiculous but should they claim another Slam this term then they will do it with the likes of Jamie Heaslip, Sean O’Brien, Josh van der Flier and Rhys Ruddock missing from the back row alone.

And now Robbie Henshaw is out, paving the way perhaps for the introduction of Chris Farrell for his first involvement since November.

Other absentees have been self-inflicted.

Whereas Kidney made good use of Geordan Murphy and Tommy Bowe – both of them exiled in the UK at the time – Schmidt has opted to make do without Simon Zebo and Donnacha Ryan.

So, if Ireland come out the far end of this championship with a Grand Slam, or ‘just’ the title, it will be thanks in no small part to the infusion of youngsters such as Andrew Porter, Jordan Larmour, Jacob Stockdale and James Ryan.

Porter, introduced after just three minutes against Italy for the hamstring Tadhg Furlong, has no doubt but that Ireland have the quality and the quantity to thrive.

“Our strength in depth is something we pride ourselves on and for Ireland it is kind of unmatched to any other team,” said the 22-year tighthead prop.

“It’s terrible to see two of your team-mates going down like that but our strength in depth is incredible.”

Unmatched: that’s a big statement in a tournament boasting, in England and France, nations with reserves significantly deeper than here on this island but the Leinster forward didn’t blink when asked to back up those words.

“Just the amount of guys we have coming up and the strength in depth in each position is incredible.

“Like we saw (against France): we saw Josh van der Flier going down and we saw Dan Leavy stepping up so we have that almost across the board in each position.”

Schmidt has to take credit for his evolution of the squad.

The Kiwi has blooded well over 30 newcomers to the Test scene since the disappointing loss to Argentina at the last World Cup and those striving for a slot know all too well the standards demanded of them long before they foot in camp.

Porter certainly fits the Schmidt mould, given he can be found in the gym every Christmas day, working out with his sister as part of a family tradition.

Others, such as Larmour, have been given helping hands up the ladder from Schmidt himself.

Like Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose before, Larmour was invited into senior camp when still an U20s player and it is a policy that has made the step up to the elite level that bit easier for the younger breed.

“It was good to get a taste of what Joe is like and the competition in the team,” said Larmour. “That’s a big thing why players are so good in there, because the competition is so high and everyone wants a spot on the team.

“Getting a taste last year was pretty cool, I was pretty nervous coming in but it’s a bit different when you’re on the other side, a bit more work to do obviously and probably more pressure on you to perform.”

That pressure will only build if Ireland keep winning and find themselves unbeaten come Twickenham. For that to happen, and for Ireland to bag what would just be a third Grand Slam, these kids will have to be more than just alright.