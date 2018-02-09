Joy back in the game for Jack McGrath: I wasn’t where I needed to be

Jack McGrath is back in a good place, enjoying his rugby once more and grateful for another opportunity to prove his worth to the Ireland cause.

The loosehead prop starts tomorrow’s Six Nations home game with Italy having got the nod ahead of Leinster squad-mate and rival Cian Healy for the green No1 jersey.

Healy had started last Saturday’s Six Nations opener in France, continuing his comeback from three seasons of injury and loss of form, during which time McGrath, now 28, had overtaken his senior partner in the race to be Joe Schmidt’s first-choice loosehead.

That was turned back on its head last November when McGrath, having returned to pre-season late due to his British & Irish Lions exertions on the summer tour to New Zealand, found himself down the pecking order, overlooked for the tier-one Tests of the Guinness Series as Healy, backed by Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne, was selected against South Africa and Argentina.

He had to settle for a start in a second-string selection against tier-two Fiji but McGrath admitted yesterday that his slow start to the season had forced him to reassess his enjoyment of the game.

“I’m happy with where I have gotten back to. I’ve worked hard since November. I just went back and sort of started from square one again,” said McGrath.

“I wasn’t where I needed to be in November. Luckily I have been able to put a string of games together and do what I’ve needed to do off the pitch to get the head right.

"I’ve just started enjoying myself again playing because when you’re not, and you’re struggling to get around the pitch and not playing well, it’s hard to enjoy it.

“That’s why you play the game — to enjoy it. I’m back to that now and we’re going well so I’m looking forward to getting to the Aviva on Saturday.”

Of his November dip, McGrath said: “I probably just came back a little bit undercooked, I hadn’t played a lot of games up until that point.

"I think I played three games coming into it and I think some guys had a good few games so it was just probably a bit of lack of fitness and carrying a few knocks and the two lads, Killer and Cian, were playing really well at the time.

“It just kind of came at a bad time for me. It was what it was. It was just a learning curve for me so if I ever feel that dip in form I know what to do next time.”

McGrath did not complain that Healy had been preferred for the opening-day trip to Paris last weekend but he was happy to seize the opportunity to play his part at the business end of the game as Ireland ground out those 41 phases and Johnny Sexton launch the match-winning drop goal.

“Well, the last time Cian played in an Irish jersey was the Argentina game and he was brilliant. So I think that comes into it as well, and he’s playing brilliantly for Leinster as well.

“It’s always disappointing when you are not selected but you still have a role to play in the squad. If you’re moping around just because you weren’t selected to start, you still have a massive role to play.

“I still had 20 minutes to help us get over the line so you have to be happy with that balance as well.”

Now he has a chance tomorrow to once again stake his claim for a regular starting jersey.

“Absolutely. Every time you do get to pull on the jersey, it is to put down a marker. I’m feeling good.

"I’m just looking forward to getting out there in front of a packed Aviva because it’s always good craic.

“A lot of my family are coming down so it will be nice.”