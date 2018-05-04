Jose backs Faria for Arsenal job

Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United assistant Rui Faria would be a good fit for the vacant Arsenal manager’s job, offering to help his friend pack and “carry the bags” whenever such an opportunity arose.

Brighton v Man Utd

Tonight: Amex Stadium, 8pm

Referee: Craig Pawson

TV: Sky Spor ts Main Event

Bet: Brighton 4/1,

Man Utd 4/6, Draw 11/4

Speculation is rife as to who will succeed Arsene Wenger when his 22-year reign comes to an end this summer, with Liverpool number two Zeljko Buvac the surprise bookmakers’ favourite.

Buvac is not the only Premier League assistant to be linked with the Gunners post as speculation has linked Manchester City’s coach — and former Arsenal captain — Mikel Arteta as well as Mourinho’s right-hand man.

A report this week said Faria was on Arsenal’s shortlist and Mourinho, speaking ahead of tonight’s trip to Brighton, said he would welcome this opportunity for his long-term ally, colleague and friend.

Asked if his assistant would be a good fit at Arsenal, the United boss said: “I think (so), yes.

“I don’t know (if he wants to be a manager). You ask me if I think it would be a good fit and I say ‘yes’.

“And I say it because more than my assistant, he is my friend.

“If my friend has the possibility one day of a big job I would help him to pack and to carry the bags and to wish him luck.

“So, if one day that is going to happen the first one to be happy would probably be myself because I met him when he was a kid in his university and we were together for 18 years, so he is a big friend, more than an assistant.

“So, if one day the moment arrives, I will be very happy.”

Mourinho added that he is upbeat about Romelu Lukaku’s chances of being fit for the FA Cup final and Marouane Fellaini signing a new deal at Manchester United.