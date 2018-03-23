Home»Sport»Soccer

Jordan Larmour more than making up for World Cup absence

Friday, March 23, 2018
Brendan O’Brien

Missing out on a World Cup would, under normal circumstances, be one of the lowest points in any player’s career, but it likely helped propel Jordan Larmour on to a much higher plain this season.

Leinster travel to Liberty Stadium to face Ospreys tomorrow (7.35pm).

The Leinster and Ireland back has been a revelation with club and country this campaign, emerging at blistering speed from the underage ranks to devastate defences with his footwork and pace. He is already a Grand Slam winner at just 20 years of age.

One of Ireland’s standout performers in last season’s U20 Six Nations, the underage star then suffered an ankle injury playing a league game for St Mary’s and, after some consideration, the decision was taken to go under the knife.

“At the time, all I wanted to do was go to the World Cup with the U20s. I weighed both options up as I would have had to get surgery on my ankle after the World Cup if I managed to go as I was trying to rehab it without the surgery.

“I’m glad I got the surgery done as I had a full pre-season under my belt and I got my first start for Leinster at the start of the season. I’m happy with how it worked out now.”

Larmour had 16 outings, 10 of them starts, with Leinster before the Six Nations, yet the expectation was that Joe Schmidt might introduce him to life in camp during the Six Nations before blooding him in Australia this summer.

Not a bit of it.

Schmidt has known for a long time that Larmour was a special talent. The Ireland coach was on the sidelines two years ago when the St Andrew’s boy was invited to play with a Blackrock President’s XV against the touring Hamilton Boys High School.

The Kiwis won, but Schmidt took note of the No13. It’s an easy story to like even if the photo Larmour snaffled with the Irish coach afterwards stands out in his mind’s eye more than anything he managed on the field.

“I played alright, I guess. Knowing he was in the crowd made me try play a bit better. I still have that picture at home. I haven’t really thought about that, to be honest. Maybe it was the start, I haven’t thought about it.” He probably hasn’t had the time.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

More in this Section

Conrad Smith: Ireland now at All Blacks level

Robbie Henshaw: No regrets over try which ended my 6 Nations

Sammy Arnold remains grounded despite Grand Slam experience

Alan O’Connor an Ulster leader Jono Gibbes would love


Breaking Stories

Republic of Ireland U21s score after 14 seconds in victory against Iceland

Clare likely to lose Shane O'Donnell for 2019; Keegan to miss Mayo Championship opener

'Never for a second did I doubt that I'd be back playing football, no.': Seamus Coleman

The World Cup dream is still alive for Irish cricket after favour from UAE

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

    • 3
    • 5
    • 13
    • 18
    • 29
    • 40
    • 32

Full Lotto draw results »