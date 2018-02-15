Johnny Magee backs Bernard Brogan to swerve knee op

Former Dublin defender Johnny Magee has revealed he skipped surgery after damaging his cruciate knee ligament, playing on for years, and he reckons Bernard Brogan could do likewise.

Five-time All-Ireland winner Brogan suffered the dreaded injury, for the second time in his career, in training last week and is currently weighing up his options.

The 33-year-old former footballer-of-the-year was in strong form after skipping last month’s team holiday to South Africa to concentrate on his fitness.

He set up both of Dublin’s goals in their league win over Kildare and also scored a point that day.

He didn’t play against Tyrone in Round 2, but starred instead for his club in a challenge game against Kilmacud Crokes, whom Magee jointly manages.

Former Wicklow boss Magee suffered a cruciate injury in 2002, but played on for nearly a decade without surgery and he reckons Brogan should consider doing likewise.

“I’m sure they’ll explore that avenue, so he could be involved in the Championship,” said Magee. “If it was me and I was in Bernard’s boots now, at 33, at the start of the season, I’d definitely look into that.

“I did mine in 2002, five minutes into a Leinster semi-final against Meath. I did the cruciate, but I played on for the rest of the game and I never got the operation.

“I met Ray Moran afterwards. He said, ‘your cruciate is gone’, but because I’d played on for another 70 minutes, the muscles around it were obviously fairly strong.

“I took six weeks out to build up the muscles and strengthen them and did a lot of low-impact work in the pool, but I got back that summer.

“Instead of being out for seven or eight months, I took the view that I’d build up the knee and if it went on me again, I’d get the surgery then, but it never really affected me.

“I know a good few players who did the same thing, Peadar Andrews, Kieran McGeeney, they were able to build the muscles up around the knee and play on.

“From that point of view, Bernard might be one of the lucky ones who can also do it. He’s always kept himself in great shape.”

Former Dubs defender Magee, an AIB All-Ireland club medallist with Crokes in 2009, is confident that whatever Brogan decides, he’ll be back in blue at some stage.

“I’d be very surprised if this is the end of it for Bernard. I really can’t see that happening, even if he goes for the surgery,” said Magee. “He still has an awful lot to offer over the next couple of years at that level.

“People are very quick to write off lads over 30 in the GAA; there’s an awful lot of ageism. I find the experienced players have a vital role to play in keeping standards high in a group, particularly in that Dublin group. You can be 100% sure that Denis Bastick and Stephen Cluxton were driving lads on last year. The same as Bernard, they’ve had high standards for years and they impose them on the younger lads. That’s worth its weight in gold.

“Hopefully, Bernard gets to play on the field this year but, if he doesn’t, I think he still has a very important role to play within that group.”