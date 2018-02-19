John Kiely happy as Limerick spring from the traps

Limerick remain on course for a winner take all final league game with Galway on March 4 after John Kiely’s side made it three from three with a comfortable win over Dublin at the Gaelic Grounds.

Pat Gilroy’s side were accounted for in similar fashion to Limerick’s previous opponents Laois and Offaly with the home side running out comfortable victors on a 1-26 to 0-17 scoreline.

The game was effectively done and dusted when Aaron Gillane buried a penalty past Alan Nolan to put his side 1-9 to 0-5 ahead with 23 minutes played.

Limerick manager Kiely was happy with the way his charges got out of the blocks in the first-half. “We started very well. We were sharp from the outset and quite clinical in front of goals.

“Our forwards were making the ball stick and I think the inside forward line can take a lot of credit for their workrate and their touch.

“Any time they got a score we got the next score which is something we have been working on.

The attitude of the players is good and we were in control of the game for long periods.

We retained a lot of possession but If I’m being honest, we should have got a better score on the board ourselves.”

Limerick were on top all over the field.

Their defence cleaned up with Sean Finn and Dan Morrissey continuing their fine early season form with Declan Hannon oozing class at centre-back on his return from injury.

But it was in the inside forward line where Limerick posed the greatest threat.

Gillane’s growing reputation was enhanced with another high-class performance that saw him score 1-9, while Seamus Flanagan also gave Dublin a torrid time.

Barry Murphy’s industry wasn’t reflected on the scoreboard but he still enjoyed a solid outing while David Reidy also made a big impression at half forward.

Dublin’s only bright spark was Danny Sutcliffe.

He scored five points from play in a game that Pat Gilroy will be keen to forget.

Limerick face a tough trip to Antrim this weekend in their next game and Kiely admitted that the task will be a lot greater as he is likely to be without at least five of the panel that played against Dublin due to UL’s Fitzgibbon Cup Final commitments on Saturday.

“I’m not going to expect the players to play a Fitzgibbon Cup final and turn around and drive to Antrim Saturday evening or Sunday morning. I just don’t think it’s on,” Kiely said.

“Players deserve more than that. It’s a prestigious competition and they should be entitled to have the weekend to play the final.

“That’s my position on it and as a management team we are united in that approach.

“It does pose a lot of difficulties for us but our intention is that the UL players will be with UL on Saturday and that will be that.”

Allianz HL Division 1B: Limerick 1-26, Dublin 0-17

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane 1-9 (1-0 pen, 7f), D Reidy 0-4 (1f), T Morrissey, D Byrnes (1f) and S Flanagan 0-3 each, G Hegarty 0-2, P Ryan and B O’Connell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke 0-6 (6f), D Sutcliffe 0-5, C Keaney 0-2, C Boland, F Whitely, E O’Donnell and F McGibb 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, S Hickey, R English; Diarmaid Byrnes, D Hannon, D Morrissey; P Browne, C Lynch; G Hegarty, T Morrissey, D Reidy; A Gillane, S Flanagan, B Murphy.

Subs: T Condon for English (h-t), P Ryan for Gillane (48), O O’Reilly for Murphy (54), B O’Connell for Hegarty (57), R McCarthy for Hickey (66).

DUBLIN: A Nolan; P Smyth, B O’Carroll, E O’Donnell; S Barrett, C Crummey, T Connolly; C McBride, N McMorrow; F McGibb, F Whitely, D Sutcliffe; C Keaney, C Boland, D Burke.

Subs: S O Ó Riain for C McBride (24), D Kelly for O’Carroll (h-t), Rónán Ó Haodha for McMorrow (h-t), L Rushe for Boland (h-t), J Martin for Connolly (70).

Referee: J Ryan (Tipperary).