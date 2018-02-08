John Divilly hails Kerry heart as UCD prevail

UCD manager John Divilly said that his Kerry midfield pairing of Jack Barry and Barry O’Sullivan have all the attributes to develop into a superb midfielder partnership who could do a great job for the Kingdom.

The pair were outstanding as UCD put their Dublin rivals to the sword with a superb display that gave the most prolific winners of the competition a dominance in the middle of the field to build a platform for victory.

“The two boys in the middle of the field; Stephen Coen as captain around the half back line; Conor Mullally an up and coming Dublin guy — a really solid performance from him as well.

“But yeah, the Kerry boys are great in the middle of the field, if they believe in themselves a little bit more, who’s to say they can’t be the two best midfielders in the county this year, never mind the Sigerson,” said Divilly.

He will quickly turn his attention to a semi-final meeting with Ulster University next week and has not ruled out having Con O’Callaghan in for his first action of this year’s Sigerson.

“It all depends on how Cuala get on at the weekend and how Con feels himself.

“He is part of the panel, if he declares that he can play he can play, if he can’t he can’t. I’m not putting pressure on him.

“I won’t know what we have to pick from until Sunday night and there is no point in me worrying about it or ringing inter-county managers.

“Everyone is in the same boat. So, look, whatever we have, we have, that’s why you carry a panel of 35. If one or two guys drop because of injuries, another one or two just step in,” said Divilly.

He was pleased with the way his side led from start to finish at DCU Sportsgrounds yesterday, with Barry and O’Sullivan giving them midfield dominance throughout.

They raced into a 0-7 to 0-0 lead after 14 minutes with Monaghan’s Conor McCarthy getting three and Evan O’Carroll of Laois kicking two.

A goal from Roscommon forward Diarmuid Murtagh helped DCU claw the gap to 0-8 to 1-4 by the break.

The sides exchanged points after the restart but UCD hit two for each of DCU’s next two points and that left them leading by 0-13 to 1-6 going into the final quarter.

A superb effort from Paddy Durcan and a good point from Éanna Ó Conchuir cut the gap to two with 14 minutes left but UCD hit back with an effort from O’Carroll.

DCU were then reduced to 14 when Ciaran Boylan picked up a second yellow card seven minutes from time.

DCU never looked like getting the goal they needed to get back into the contest and UCD made sure of victory with late frees from Lowry and O’Carroll.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” added Divilly.

“When you’re playing championship football you just want to win.

“Whether it’s pretty or ugly you’ll take it; to be fair to the guys we played a lot of good football out there in a pressurised situation. Look, I’m very happy a win is a win.”

Sigerson Cup: UCD 0-16 - DCU 1-9

Scorers for UCD:

E O’Carroll 0-5 (0-1f, 0-1 45), C McCarthy 0-5 (0-4f), E Lowry 0-3 (0-3f), J Barry 0-1, T Hayes 0-1, L Casey 0-1.

Scorers for DCU:

D Murtagh 1-3 (0-2f), E O Conchuir 0-3 (0-1f), D O’Connor 0-1, S O’Brien 0-1, P Durcan 0-1.

UCD:

C Manton (Dublin); L Fortune (Cavan), C O’Shea (Dublin), C Mullally (Dublin); P Healy (Antrim), S Coen (Mayo), J Feehan (Tipperary); B O’Sullivan (Kerry), J Barry (Kerry); L Casey (Tipperary), C McCarthy (Monaghan), B Byrne (Kildare); T Hayes (Cavan), E O’Carroll (Laois), E Lowry (Laois).

Subs:

L Silke (Galway) for Feehan (45), L Moran (Longford) for Hayes (49), B O Seanachain (Kerry) for Casey (55), P O’Connor (Sligo) for Lowry (59).

DCU:

E Comerford (Dublin); C Boylan (Meath), F Kelly (Monaghan), D Monaghan (Dublin); P Durcan (Mayo), S Akram (Mayo), D Ward (Monaghan); C McGonagle (Donegal), S O’Brien (Tipperary); D O’Connor (Mayo), S Carthy (Dublin), D Reynolds (Longford); M Bannigan (Monaghan), D Murtagh (Roscommon), E O Conchuir (Kerry).

Subs:

C Breheny for Bannigan (29), C Bradley (Cavan) for O’Brien (31), M Hall (Mayo) for Monaghan (40), T Galligan (Donegal) for Reynolds (51).

Referee:

Brendan Cawley (Kildare).