John Conlon happy with Clare progress after first win of campaign

Clare are viewing their upcoming clashes with Tipperary and Limerick as “knockout” affairs, says John Conlon.

The Banner are off the mark after beating Waterford but expect they will need results in both Thurles on Sunday week and Ennis the week after to remain in the competition.

“It’s knockout for us,” believes Conlon.

“We said to win an All-Ireland it’s six or seven knockout games straight the way through. We know what’s expected of ourselves. We are just looking forward to resting back up for the next two weeks and improving on the the things we have done right, and (getting) the things we have done poorly up to scratch. We have a lot to improve on but we are happy where we are.”

After feeling they had done “a lot right” in going down to Cork the previous Sunday, Conlon and his team-mates vowed they wouldn’t be beaten by Waterford in Cusack Park.

I have been on the panel 10 years. Driving in the new entrance out by the Queens (Hotel), I didn’t experience something like that before. There was hair standing on everyone’s necks. We said it before the match that we weren’t going to be beaten here. You could see that with the workrate from everyone. Now we want to make this a memorable summer.

The Clonlara man felt they made improvements in their shot selection from the Cork clash.

“We just said this week, ‘if you’re going for the jugular, if you’re going through, you’re going straight for goal and if you’re not, you’re taking your scores’.”

Bringing his total to 1-8 for his two SHC outings, Conlon was again impressive, this time in a role closer to goal.

“The plan was I was going to go out and mark the sweeper. I made a few runs inside and it all just worked. Another day they mightn’t work and the defenders are coming out with it. We are glad we have got the win and we are on the road. This championship is wide open.”