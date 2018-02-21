John Caulfield: Graham Cummins ban shows rules must change

Cork City boss John Caulfield believes League of Ireland suspension rules need to be changed in the wake of Graham Cummins controversial weekend sending off.

The champions got the defence of their title off to a winning start, coming out on top in a 3-2 win against St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park last Friday night. Cummins was a scorer on the night for City but he was sent off after being harshly adjudged to have elbowed Saints defender Kevin Toner.

Under League of Ireland rules, Cummins’ straight red card means he misses Friday night’s Munster derby against Waterford United at Turner’s Cross with a mandatory one-match ban, which can’t be appealed. The length of the suspension will be determined after today’s independent tribunal, where the club will plead their player’s case.

“We didn’t think it was a card at all on the night, and in hindsight everyone can see it didn’t warrant a card,” said Caulfield.

“We have the appeal and we’d just be hopeful it is no more than a one-match ban. The rules of the league state you have to serve one match for a red card immediately at least which is disappointing. It’s probably a rule that needs to be adjusted if there is a clear error made.

“We’ll wait and see but from our point of view we were extremely disappointed with the decision but we’ll deal with that. When you go to independent tribunal it’s hard to gauge but if common sense applies with the video evidence we’ve seen, (otherwise) if that’s the scenario you’d have five or six lads sent off for jumping for headers. It’s quite clear there was absolutely no intent, even if there was contact.”

City made a final dip into the transfer market last night with the signing of 18-year-old Michael Howard on loan from English Championship side Preston North End until June.

Caulfield said: “Michael is very highly rated by Preston and we have spoken to them in the last few days about him coming in. He is very quick and a good finisher, he can play at centre-forward and on the wing, so we are very happy to bring him in until the break.”

Howard is likely to be in the squad on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers have bolstered their defence with the signing of former Ireland U21 international Sean Kavanagh after the Hoops gazumped Derry City, with a little help from Damien Duff.

Dubliner Kavanagh joined Fulham’s academy after leaving Belvedere in 2011, and played as a defender and midfielder. He had loan spells at Mansfield and Hartlepool but now returns to Dublin with his move to Tallaght.

“I’m delighted to be here. It’s the biggest club in Ireland so as soon as it comes knocking, it’s hard to say no,” said Kavanagh.

“I was really close to signing for Derry, I was just waiting for my deal to get sorted at Fulham. But Rovers came knocking and I’m a Dublin boy. It’s tough to turn down Rovers.

“I loved it at Fulham. I was in the academy when Damien Duff was there and he was always good to me. I’m looking forward to catching up with him.”

Duff is part of the underage coaching staff at Tallaght. Hoops manager Stephen Bradley said: “Damien Duff was with Sean at Fulham and made me well aware of him, about a year ago, what type of player and character he was. He said if he became available we should definitely try and get him so we just kept tabs on him.

“When we knew he was agreeing to leave Fulham we made contact. He’s been training at Derry and I know they liked him but once we spoke to him he said there’s only one place he wanted to play. It was pretty straightforward, we met with him and it was agreed within two or three hours.”

Kavanagh is likely to go straight into the squad to face Dundalk on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Bermuda international goalkeeper Freddy Hall will leave Limerick FC after he expressed his wish to return home.

A Limerick FC statement said: “The Bermuda native has been an extremely popular figure since joining Limerick in the summer of 2015 and has undoubtedly left his mark on the club, on and off the field, with his friendly approach particularly with our younger supporters appreciated by all. We place on record our sincere thanks to Freddy for the role he has played in our club, and we send our very best wishes to Freddy and his young family in their future.”

Limerick host Bohemians at the Markets Field at 6.30pm on Saturday, with both sides buoyed by league wins against Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers respectively.