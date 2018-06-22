Home»Sport»Soccer

RONAN O'GARA: Joe Schmidt straddling the divide between now and then with Ross Byrne call

Friday, June 22, 2018

Joe Schmidt has not sacrificed the chances of an historic tour victory tomorrow, writes Ronan O’Gara.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

More in this Section

They could sell tickets for Pocock v Leavy as a standalone


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

FAI welcomes UEFA support in Natural Disaster Grants

Series win Down Under ‘one of biggest challenges in rugby’, says O'Mahony

Ardiles lashes out at ’embarrassing’ Argentina

Football rumours from the media

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 26
    • 32
    • 36
    • 42
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »