Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL LENIHAN: Joe Schmidt is the best thing to ever happen to Irish rugby

Wednesday, March 21, 2018
By Donal Lenihan

Just watching the positive energy Joe Schmidt brings to proceedings is infectious, writes Donal Lenihan.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportRugbyIrelandSix Nations
Comment on this story here

Related Articles

Rob Kearney deal shows IRFU has its house in order

2018 Grand Slam built on a culture of success instilled 18 years ago

More than 1.3 million TV3 viewers tuned in to see Ireland win the Grand Slam

Ireland's Grand Slam winners 'do not have any world-class players' - ex-England player

More in this Section

The Grand Slam class of 2018 stands alone

Eddie’s ‘strongest’ England selection is a concern on Ireland’s day of destiny

Who else could have seamlessly fed in eight new players to Six Nations cauldron?

The title may be in the bag but there is still so much more to play for


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Luke Shaw can be 'one of the best in the world': Ashley Young

Rory McIlroy reveals details of tournament win celebrations ... two glasses of wine and ice cream!

GAA reveal plans for outstanding fixtures hit by weather

Watch Mark Noble score a wonder volley in West Ham training

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 17, 2018

    • 4
    • 10
    • 13
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »