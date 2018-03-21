Just watching the positive energy Joe Schmidt brings to proceedings is infectious, writes Donal Lenihan.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
Rob Kearney deal shows IRFU has its house in order
2018 Grand Slam built on a culture of success instilled 18 years ago
More than 1.3 million TV3 viewers tuned in to see Ireland win the Grand Slam
Ireland's Grand Slam winners 'do not have any world-class players' - ex-England player
More in this Section
The Grand Slam class of 2018 stands alone
Eddie’s ‘strongest’ England selection is a concern on Ireland’s day of destiny
Who else could have seamlessly fed in eight new players to Six Nations cauldron?
The title may be in the bag but there is still so much more to play for
Breaking Stories
Luke Shaw can be 'one of the best in the world': Ashley Young
Rory McIlroy reveals details of tournament win celebrations ... two glasses of wine and ice cream!
GAA reveal plans for outstanding fixtures hit by weather
Watch Mark Noble score a wonder volley in West Ham training
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job