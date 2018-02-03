Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL LENIHAN: Joe Schmidt doesn’t like journeys into the unknown

Saturday, February 03, 2018

Ireland carry three key advantages into today’s opening round of the Six Nations at Stade de France, writes Donal Lenihan

CJ Stander and Peter O'Mahony going through the drills during yesterday's captains' run. Picture: Dan Sheridan

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Fit for purpose: Why Irish rugby’s never had it so good

French farce makes Les Bleus disorganised... and dangerous


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Second-half fightback from Ireland under-20s falls short as France take win

This non-league winger’s incredible skills and goals have seen him fast-tracked to League One

West Ham sack Tony Henry after investigation into racism allegations

I'm not looking for way out of Chelsea, insists Antonio Conte

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 31, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 13
    • 19
    • 21
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »