Joanne Cantwell and Dara Ó Cinnéide on shortlist to replace Sunday Game's Michael Lyster

Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Joanne Cantwell and Dara Ó Cinnéide are believed to be on the shortlist to replace Michael Lyster as presenter of RTÉ’s Sunday Game Live.

Joanne Cantwell is tipped to replace Michael Lyster on the Sunday Game.

Lyster yesterday confirmed he will be stepping down from the anchor position upon reaching the age of 65 early next year.

Currently fronting League Sunday, this season’s championship will mark his 35th and final one at the helm of The Sunday Game.

The Galway native also revealed that his successor will be announced by the national broadcasters in the next week or two and he was aware of the candidates for the role.

Current RTÉ sportscaster Cantwell and Raidió na Gaeltachta’s Ó Cinnéide, a former Sunday Game football pundit, are in the running.

He continued: “I can’t say that I want to go, but then I can’t say I don’t either.On having to step down, Lyster told RTÉ Radio 1’s Ray D’Arcy Show yesterday: “The difference between me and other presenters in RTÉ is I am a full-time staff member. So there is therefore a retirement cut-off age and I will be reaching that next year. I’m not on contract.”

“This year is my 35th year presenting The Sunday Game and that’s not a bad innings. On a second note to that, next year I’ll be 40 years in RTÉ so I think you deserve the t-shirt at that stage.

“Following my health scare a few years ago, every day and every year was a bonus. That’s the mindset I’ve continued to have and I’ll feel incredibly lucky to have another season to look forward to at the helm.”

He continued: “Because I was a staff member, I knew that this day was coming — there is an advantage to that whereas if you were on a contract work, they get called in some day and are told — we’re moving on — we’re not renewing your contract — where in my case, it’s not an issue.”

 


