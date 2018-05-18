Home»Sport»Soccer

PAUL ROUSE: ‘It’s not cricket!’ When hurling found a home in England

Friday, May 18, 2018
By Paul Rouse

The playing of a test match in Dublin last weekend between Ireland and Pakistan is a reminder that there is nothing inevitable in sport.

Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie, William Porterfield, Paul Stirling and Ed Joyce form the slip cordon against Pakistan. Picture: Seb Daly

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CricketIrelandPakistan
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Poor accountability at core of CervicalCheck scandal


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Rashford has to ‘focus his mind on learning and improving’ – Cole

Van Gerwen defeats Smith to claim fourth darts Premier League title

Colm Cavanagh included in Tyrone squad to face Monaghan

I should have been in England’s World Cup squad, says Jack Wilshere

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

    • 5
    • 10
    • 14
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »