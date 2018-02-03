‘It’s like hard labour in prison playing inter-county football’

Whether you believe spring began on Thursday or doesn’t until March 1, Kerry have weathered their winter of discontent.

Paddy Prendergast, a long-time resident of Ballinorig just outside Tralee, had a ringside seat for the accusations and bile that in the recent dark months that followed his native Mayo’s All-Ireland semi-final replay win over his adopted county last year. “They were very disappointed with their own display,” he noted. “But at the same time I think they realised they didn’t have something Kerry usually have, which is a team that is bloody hard to beat.”

Prendergast’s own winter was no picnic either. Mayo’s subsequent final defeat to Dublin, their second in as many years, left him feeling like a relic of an era the county have come agonisingly close to replicating. He has gripes about that defeat, such as how long it took Dean Rock took to kick the winning free, but the 1950 and ’51 All-Ireland winning full-back is more exercised about the cumulative effect these close shaves are having on the

current Mayo side.

“What upsets me is what it does to the lads who have been playing for the last how many years and the work they’ve been put and the pride they take in that. It’s important that as young people they enjoy life in every way, but they’re out there training like hoors, running and breaking their backs and, unfortunately, they have nothing to show for it. That’s what hurts me more than anything else.”

Alan Dillon’s recent retirement was disturbing for Prendergast, in the sense the 15-season veteran left without walking up the Hogan Stand steps. He wonders if his departure marks an end for Mayo. When he sees the little talent coming through into the senior side, he despairs and asks if it has become too much of a crusade and less about enjoyment.

“You think of Alan Dillon and the contribution he made to Mayo football at a special time. When Alan was going well, a great number of others on the team were going well and they were playing good football. I don’t care what they say in Mayo or what the papers say, but we can’t keep going the way we are going. The lads are getting older and I don’t think we have enough youthful contenders. Are lads questioning the logic of giving their all?

“It’s like hard labour in prison playing inter-county football at the moment. There was a lot of joy in my time. I remember my time playing, but particularly training, and it was a wonderful, joyful time. We lived together for the two weeks before the important games and it was marvellous and great friendships were established and great football was produced, but, Christ, have we become so bloody serious.

“The lads now are under ferocious pressure and it’s a pity because they’re a great bunch of fellas. I know most of our own at home and you couldn’t meet better in any sport and the contribution they have made to the country but especially rural Ireland has been huge. Do we regard them highly enough? I feel extremely saddened and they have nothing, nothing for it. The provincial championship is fine, but the bit of gold is what you want, isn’t it?”

The brand of football they play doesn’t appeal to Prendergast either. He finds Dublin’s style the most aesthetically pleasing.

“I find it difficult to relate the championship football now and that of 10 or 20 years ago. I think the hand-passing has become dreadful to watch. When you see 20 consecutive passes between five or six forwards over and over again from one side of the field to the other, it’s not Gaelic football. It’s not the Gaelic football that the majority of Irish people love. When I think back to all the good teams like Meath and Louth a long time ago, Kerry, Cork and Galway, I think of bloody good football and bloody good footballers being produced. (Seán) Purcell and (Frank) Stockwell’s time in Galway, they were a joy to behold.

“Dublin, no matter what is said about them, play some good football. I think we in Mayo have gone away from the football we know. I think it starts with the 17-year-old. When you see Mayo playing minor football in Croke Park and they’re stringing together 17 or 18 hand-passes together, that to me is anathema.

“When you look at the overall picture, it’s very depressing. In Munster, Kerry are not playing well at all at the moment, although I’m sure that will change, and Cork, who are not playing well either.

“I was talking to someone the other day about the great Munster finals in the past, driving to see them, and whatever the hell is wrong with Cork now I don’t know. Should we be fearful of the way football is going?”

Allianz FL Division 1: Mayo v Kerry

Tonight: Elverys MacHale Park 7pm

Referee: D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary

TV: Eir Sport Live

Bet: Mayo 4/6 Kerry 6/4 Draw 15/2