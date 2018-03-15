Home»Sport»Soccer

ENDA MCEVOY: It didn’t look appetising to begin with, and things didn’t improve afterwards

Thursday, March 15, 2018

Day Two. Hmm. This doesn’t look appetising. The heaven-hyped Samcro runs, yes, but he’s one for the big hitters only.

Racegoers watch the Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase on Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2018.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CheltenhamRacegoers
Comment on this story here

Related Articles

Rampant Mullins and Elliott leading the way for Ireland at Cheltenham

5 things we learned from day three of the Cheltenham Festival

Willie Mullins sets new festival records for winners

Cheltenham: Missed approach makes no mistake in Kim Muir


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Danny Welbeck nets brace as Arsenal see off AC Milan to book quarter-final spot

Peter Wright sports Bullseye logo on his head in heartwarming tribute to Jim Bowen

Even Arsenal’s fans didn’t think they deserved a penalty against AC Milan

Rampant Mullins and Elliott leading the way for Ireland at Cheltenham

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

    • 10
    • 11
    • 15
    • 16
    • 22
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »