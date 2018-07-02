Home»Sport»Soccer

ANTHONY DALY: Is it a west of Ireland thing, this lack of killer instinct?

Monday, July 02, 2018
Anthony Daly

Olive Esler, who handles the social media promotion for The Sunday Game was manic busy throughout yesterday afternoon.

Peter Duggan has words for Mark Coleman after scoring Clare's second goal. Pic: James Crombie

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

GAA< HurlingSportCorkClareGalwayKilkenny

Related Articles

Meyler fixes Cork’s first-half problems

His team draw the Leinster final and Cody draws the laughs

Carlow have ‘bit between their teeth’ as Limerick loom

Swan leaves Cats in a flap

More in this Section

Why Clare ‘needs to hates’ those Cork boys a bit more


Breaking Stories

Aspas the fall guy as Luzkniki Stadium rocks for Russia

Ireland end era of Fulton with win

Thornton takes top prize in Irish Open qualifier

Seventh heaven for deadly Dubs

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 30, 2018

    • 19
    • 22
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 45
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »