Home»Sport»Soccer

Irish youngster Adam Idah inspired by memory of granddad Kevin

Friday, May 11, 2018
By John Fallon

Ireland U17 striker Adam Idah will once again have his late grandfather Kevin Hayes foremost in his thoughts when they face Bosnia-Herzegovina in today’s pivotal European Championship finals fixture (1pm).

Eight goals from the Corkman helped the Boys in Green reach the showpiece in England and he’ll be tasked with leading the line at St George’s Park for a game they need to avoid defeat in to cement a quarter-final place.

Idah is flying high for Ireland and Norwich City, having joined the Canaries 12 months ago, but the 17-year-old fondly recalls the influence of his grandad in his sporting success.

The son of a Nigerian father and Irish mother showed promise in many codes during his formative years and remained versatile until his undivided attention was required by his first employer in England.

Throughout those years, right up his passing, Idah had the wise counsel of his elder to guide him.

“My granddad encouraged me to play different sports growing up,” explained the Douglas native. “I was into everything from athletics, the long jump along with hurling and Gaelic. I even got to the Community Games national finals in Athlone a couple of years in a row.

“My granddad passed away a couple of years ago just the day before my first international at U15 game for Ireland.”

Hayes would have been proud of the strides since made by his grandson. Having played a year below his age-group at last year’s finals in Croatia, where he scored the winning goal against today’s opposition, Norwich faced late competition from Celtic for his signature. Idah remained loyal to the club that had tracked him stretching back to his performances for Cork in the 2015 Kennedy Cup.

Since joining full-time, a couple of hat-tricks against Barnsley in the FA Youth Cup and Tottenham in the U18 league earned him promotion to the U23 squad and first-team training. There were even reports in Italy that the Leesider was on a long list of potential targets supplied by Manchester United’s scouts to Jose Mourinho.

For now though, his focus is only on Euro qualification with Colin O’Brien’s men.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportSoccer

More in this Section

‘Plastic’ pitch gives Derry advantage, says John Caulfield

John O’Shea exits stage with class

Yaya Toure bids farewell on record breaking night for Man City

Terriers staying up after holding Blues


Breaking Stories

Premier League talking points ahead of final round of top-flight fixtures

Liverpool police appeal for camera phone footage in Sean Cox assault probe

Jordan Larmour expected to start against Racing 92

So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, adieu…

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 09, 2018

    • 1
    • 12
    • 23
    • 32
    • 36
    • 40
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »