Home»Sport»Soccer

Irish will be on best behaviour, vows Peter O’Mahony

Saturday, June 16, 2018

By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Ireland captain Peter O’Mahony has echoed head coach Joe Schmidt’s calls for better discipline when the Six Nations champions meet Australia.

Peter O'Mahony says Ireland have spoken about discipline. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland trail 1-0 in the three-Test series and must win today’s game, at AAMI Park, to stay alive in the contest, but to do so must reduce a penalty count that edged into double figures in Brisbane last Saturday.

Australia won the series opener 18-9 at Suncorp Stadium. Ireland conceded 10 penalties, having notched 12 in beating England at Twickenham to win the Grand Slam on March 17. They have been in single figures in each of their seven other Tests this season.

The disciplinary low point for many in last week’s game was the dissent shown by scrum-half Conor Murray.

An Australian scrum was upgraded to a penalty after Murray berated referee Marius van der Westhuizen, for the decision to call a knock-on when there was a Wallabies hand on the ball and it came out of the ruck off a player’s boot.

Schmidt shared the frustration, but told RTÉ Radio: “Conor lost his cool and that’s unacceptable and he’s well aware of that now.”

O’Mahony said Ireland’s behaviour had been addressed during the week, and should be better for the second Test.

“It’s always an area that we know is very important to us, our discipline,” the skipper said. “Ten penalties is considerably more than we give away as an average. So, we’ve spoken about it.

“Obviously, the less access you give to a team like Australia, the better. You saw, with 10 penalties last week, you’re going to struggle.”

Ireland’s other focus is to limit the influence of O’Mahony’s opposite number at blindside flanker, David Pocock. But O’Mahony distanced himself from the Irish newspaper columnist who described the Wallabies star as a “cancer on the game”.

“I don’t read a huge amount of Neil Francis’ stuff, but I don’t think that that’s the opinion that we, as a group or as a nation, have of David. He is an incredible rugby player. We saw that with the impact he had on the game last week,” O’Mahony said.

As to how to stop Pocock, O’Mahony added: “It’s a very difficult thing to do. He’s a quality rugby player and he’s been proving that for a long time.

“Look, it’s an individual battle that we have at the breakdown. He’s there and whoever’s there at the breakdown, you’ve got to be there earlier and negate them, which is a difficult thing to do. It’s something we have to try to stop.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

More in this Section

Schmidt rolls out the heavy artillery for must-win Melbourne clash

Niall Scannell’s chance to shine

‘Switched on’ Healy ready to right some wrongs

Cheika: I love those blokes but I just love my blokes more


Breaking Stories

All Blacks take victory over 14-man France in Wellington

Italy bounce back with win over Japan in Kobe

Australian rugby player James Stannard retires after head injury from alleged assault

Ronaldo ‘to pay fine’ in tax fraud case

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 41
    • 43
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »