Irish basketball’s best and brightest honoured at annual awards

Basketball stalwart Jimmy Diggins received a standing ovation when he was presented with Basketball Ireland President’s Award at the National Arena on Saturday.

Diggins, a central figure to the development of the sport in Kerry, delivered an emotional acceptance speech as he looked back on the variety of roles he has held over four decades.

Elsewhere, Templeogue BC were crowned the Club of the Year after a hugely successful season at both underage and senior levels while Maree and Irish international star Eoin Rockall scooped his third Young Player of the Year award in as many years.

The annual awards recognises the excellence of players, coaches, officials, administrators, clubs and schools across the country over the past season. Over 40 awards were presented on the day.

National League:

Men’s Super League Player of the Year: Dee Proby (DCU Saints);

Men’s Super League Young Player of the Year: Eoin Rockall (Maree);

Men’s Super League Coach of the Year: Ioannis Liapakis (UCD Marian);

Men’s Division One Player of the Year: Daniel Jokubaitis (Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin);

Men’s Division One Young Player of the Year: Dylan Corkery (Ballincollig);

Men’s Division One Coach of the Year: Kieran O’Sullivan (Ballincollig);

Women’s Super League Player of the Year: Sarah Woods (DCU Mercy);

Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year: Sorcha Tiernan (Courtyard Liffey Celtics);

Women’s Super League Coach of the Year: Mark Byrne (Courtyard Liffey Celtics);

Women’s Division One Player of the Year: Kelly O’Hallahan (Marble City Hawks);

Women’s Division One Young Player of the Year: Hollie Herlihy (Fr Mathews);

Women’s Division One Coach of the Year: James Fleming (Fr Mathews).

President’s Award: Jimmy Diggins (Tralee).

Area Boards:

Club of the Year: Templeogue BC.

Primary Schools Mini Basketball National Committee: Appreciation Award: Tony Dillon;

Primary School of the Year: St Ainnin’s National School, Galway.

Post Primary Schools: Tom Collins Award: Br Thomas Walsh

Boys A School of the Year: Templeogue College, Dublin;

Girls A School of the Year: Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise;

Boys B School of the Year: St Oliver’s Community College, Drogheda;

Girls B School of the Year: Loreto Secondary School, Navan;

Boys C School of the Year: St Comcille’s Community School, Knocklyon;

Girls C School of the Year: St Louis Secondary School, Carrickmacross;

Boys D School of the Year: St Tiernan’s College, Balally;

Girls D School of the Year: Kishoge Community College, Lucan;

Male U19 Schools Player of the Year: Paul Kelly, St Paul’s Oughterard;

Female U19 Schools Player of the Year: Sorcha Tiernan, Colaiste Chiarain, Leixlip;

Male U16 Schools Player of the Year: CJ Fulton, St Malachy’s College, Belfast;

Female U16 Schools Player of the Year: Shauna Dooley, Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise;

Girls School Coach of the Year: John Enright, Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland;

Boys School Coach of the Year: Tom O’Malley, St Joseph’s The Bish, Galway.

Colleges:

Division One Male Player of the Year: Tomas Mitkus (NUIG);

Division One Female Player of the Year: Alex Masaquel (DCU);

Division Two Male Player of the Year: Matt St Amour (LIT);

Division Two Female Player of the Year: Kelsey Carey (Griffith College);

Division Three Male Player of the Year: Colin Murray (Garda College);

Division Three Female Player of the Year: Clodagh Brennan (IT Sligo).

Referees:

Senior Referee Development Award: Ines Friere;

Young Referee of the Year: Mark Gilleran.

Table Officials:

Table Official of the Year: Louise O’Neilll

Young Table Official of the Year: William O’Brien.

IWA:

Irish Wheelchair Basketball Male Player of the Year: Jonathan Hayes;

Irish Wheelchair Basketball Female Player of the Year: Christine Doyle.

Underage Coaches: Men’s Underage Coach of the Year: Malcolm Thompson (Neptune),

Women’s Underage Coach of the Year: Jillian Hayes (Waterford Wildcats).