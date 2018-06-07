The first of a three-match Test series between Ireland and Australia takes place at the weekend in Brisbane, writes Jack Anderson.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
More in this Section
Racing embracing change but what about Irish gambling laws?
Breaking Stories
Teenage golfer praised for admitting scorecard error that cost team tournament
Mesut Ozil to miss Saudi Arabia friendly after suffering knee injury
New broadcaster secures rights to 20 Premier League games as 'top six' win bigger share of revenue
Germany top FIFA rankings ahead of World Cup
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job