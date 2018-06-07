Home»Sport»Soccer

JACK ANDERSON: Ireland tour in the shadows as Wallabies at a low ebb

Thursday, June 07, 2018

The first of a three-match Test series between Ireland and Australia takes place at the weekend in Brisbane, writes Jack Anderson.

The Jim Stynes statue at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pic: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Irish RugbyIRFUAustraliaWallabiesRugbyAFL
Comment on this story here

Related Articles

More in this Section

Racing embracing change but what about Irish gambling laws?


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Teenage golfer praised for admitting scorecard error that cost team tournament

Mesut Ozil to miss Saudi Arabia friendly after suffering knee injury

New broadcaster secures rights to 20 Premier League games as 'top six' win bigger share of revenue

Germany top FIFA rankings ahead of World Cup

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 06, 2018

    • 1
    • 10
    • 22
    • 28
    • 44
    • 47
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »