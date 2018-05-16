Home»Sport»Soccer

Ireland to face Italy in Chicago

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Ireland’s return to the scene of their greatest victory has been set for November 3 with confirmation Joe Schmidt’s team will face Six Nations rivals Italy at Chicago’s Soldier Field during the autumn internationals.

The fixture marks a first opportunity to revisit the American Midwest since the momentous win over world champions New Zealand on November 5, 2016, the first time in 111 years Ireland had beaten the All Blacks.

Schmidt’s 2018 Grand Slam winners will be the headline act at the famous home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, topping the bill against Conor O’Shea’s Azzurri as the feature event in a tripleheader of international rugby at Soldier Field.

Marketed as The Rugby Weekend, the schedule will also feature the USA Men’s and Women’s Eagles against Kiwi opposition.

The Men are to face the Maori All Blacks with the other game pitting America’s women against world champions the Black Ferns.

Tickets are set to go on pre-sale at here from 8pm Irish time his Friday before going on sale to the general public on the same website next Monday, May 21, at 4pm Irish time.

The Italy Test in Chicago will kick off the final November international window before the 2019 World Cup in Japan with Ireland returning home to a three-Test Guinness Series in Dublin, yet to be confirmed but set to kick off against Argentina before a rematch with the All Blacks and a visit by a tier-two nation to the Aviva Stadium.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportRugby

More in this Section

‘Go beat the king in his castle’ says Munster coach Johann van Graan

Jack Conan: Losing to Munster will tarnish heroics

Ireland to face Russia at 2019 World Cup

Munster aim to put squeeze on Blues


Breaking Stories

England World Cup squad one to get excited about – Gareth Southgate

Giro d’Italia leader Simon Yates wins stage 11

Cricket Ireland chief: 'There's no reason why we shouldn't be a major sport in Ireland'

Chelsea fined £20,000 after accepting FA charge

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 12, 2018

    • 5
    • 6
    • 14
    • 19
    • 22
    • 30
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »