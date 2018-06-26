Injury blow for Rochford as Seamus O’Shea likely to miss rest of season

Mayo midfielder Seamus O’Shea is set to miss the remainder of the season having yesterday undergone surgery on his shoulder.

The 31-year old Breaffy man is expected to be out of action for around 10 weeks, meaning he’ll not tog for Mayo again this year unless they reach the All-Ireland final on September 2.

O’Shea injured his shoulder half an hour into Mayo’s second round qualifier win over Tipperary at Semple Stadium on Saturday, a member of the Mayo medical team holding up O’Shea’s left arm as he departed the field.

His loss means both of Mayo’s first-choice midfielders are now sidelined, Tom Parsons’ 2018 campaign came to an end on the afternoon of their championship opener last month.

Mayo defender Paddy Durcan believes the countless tight contests they have successfully negotiated in recent years is what took them past Tipperary.

The visitors to Thurles lived in Tipperary’s shadow from the ninth to the 52nd minute and it was a most fortuitous goal from Paddy’s twin brother James which, ultimately, powered Mayo to victory.

It’s no surprise that it was so close coming down the stretch and we expected that. We’ve won battles before and thankfully, it stood to us. Maybe, it was the reason we came through this game,” said Paddy Durcan

“We were up against it at times but we’ve had to battle a lot of times and come through tough battles and this Tipperary game was another one. We’re just happy to get through and get onto next week.”

Elsewhere, Galway midfielder Ciarán Duggan is as an injury doubt for Galway’s Super 8s opener against Kerry after sustaining a suspected broken wrist in a club game at the weekend. Duggan was lining out for his club Annaghdown, against Killanin, in the Galway SFC at Pearse Stadium on Saturday. The game finished level, 2-10 to 1-13.

The 26-year-old made his championship debut against Mayo last month, kicking two points from play and picked up the man of the match award.

Meanwhile, Andrew Barry is named at centre-back for the Kerry junior footballers as they seek a fifth consecutive Munster crown, at Cork’s expense, at Austin Stack Park tomorrow (7.30pm).

