Sometimes, that media exposure isn’t all its cracked up to be anyway and can be better off avoided, writes Mike Quirke.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
How can Connolly get 12 weeks and Moran nothing for same offence?
Breaking Stories
Championship round-up: David Meyler denies Wolves win; Conor Hourihane and Scott Hogan help Villa to points
Bayern ride their luck to put themselves in pole position for semi-finals
Even the Juve fans applauded Ronaldo's second goal as Real all but cement semi-final spot
'I could not come here in better form,' says Rory McIlroy as Woods and Mickelson win Masters practice round
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job